A wildfire in a central Texas state park on Tuesday forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in the city of Bastrop — the site of a deadly blaze more than a decade ago — and officials said a prescribed burn might be to blame.
The fire started in Bastrop State Park as wind gusts of up to 32kph spread the flames.
Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape — the county’s top elected official — told a news conference on Tuesday night that about 249 hectares had burned. About 61 hectares were scheduled to be burned.
About 250 families have been asked to evacuate as a precaution, Pape said.
Reverse 911 calls were made to residents who should evacuate, Pape said, as he pleaded with people to contact their neighbors who might have missed the calls.
No injuries or deaths have been reported.
The fire was 10 percent contained, the Texas Forest Service said.
Texas Parks and Wildlife executive director Carter Smith told a news conference that the prescribed fire began at 10:30am.
Shortly after noon, the team noticed “spotting” outside the perimeter of the planned burn, which they believe could have been from embers blown outside the boundaries of the planned fire.
According to the National Park Service, a prescribed fire is a planned fire used for resource benefits or research. The conditions taken into account include the safety of the public and fire staff, weather and the likelihood that the desired outcome would be obtained.
As of Tuesday morning, Bastrop County was under weather conditions considered suitable for a prescribed burn, Smith said.
“Our team felt that it was safe to proceed,” he added.
Pape agreed with Smith.
“Based on everything they knew this morning, it was an appropriate day to burn,” Pape said. “None of us can predict the weather more than 15 minutes ahead of time.”
Neighboring Travis County, where Austin is, had banned fires on Tuesday. Bastrop County had not.
The Bastrop Office of Emergency Management posted a wildfire notice just before 2pm on Tuesday.
Authorities closed the area over the park to flights, leaving it open for firefighting assistance. Several local roads were closed to traffic.
More wind and unseasonably warm temperatures — with a high of almost 27°C — were forecast for yesterday, with a chance of rain and a cooldown expected today.
The 2011 wildfire destroyed 1,600 homes in Bastrop. The blaze scorched more than 1,630km2, including 96 percent of the state park.
