Andrew Cuomo has US$16.4m war chest, filings show

Bloomberg





Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo still has a US$16.4 million campaign war chest, nearly five months after he resigned from office amid sexual-harassment allegations, new filings from the state’s campaign finance board showed.

Cuomo raised more than US$224,000, much of it in seemingly unsolicited small-dollar donations, since the last filings were released in the middle of July last year.

About US$30,000 came from more than 500 donors who gave to his campaign even after US Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report accusing him of harassment of multiple women, including state employees.

Many of the donations came after he resigned in late August.

However, the filings released on Tuesday also showed that Cuomo spent US$2.09 million in recent months, including US$1.8 million on legal expenses.

The former governor has faced an array of criminal and civil probes from multiple local, state and federal investigators, and has fought against efforts by the state’s ethics commission to claw back more than US$5 million he received for a 2020 book about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.?

Cuomo, 64, had more than US$18 million in cash on hand in July. That sum, sitting idle in his campaign account, has for months sparked speculation he might run for governor or some other public office.

That speculation quieted more recently, as Cuomo faced possible criminal prosecution in some of the sexual harassment cases.

However, late last month, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced her office would not prosecute Cuomo for kissing two women on the cheek, one of whom was a state trooper at the time.

Moreover, earlier this month, Albany County District Attorney David Soares formally dropped criminal charges brought against the former governor for allegedly groping Brittany Commisso, a woman who worked as an executive assistant in Cuomo’s office.

The closing of those criminal cases has led to a resurgence in speculation that Cuomo might attempt a political comeback.