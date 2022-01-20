Hong Kong film producer and kung fu master Sin Kwok Lam (冼國林) yesterday said that he intends to run in the territory’s leadership race, a surprise move that comes as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) has yet to confirm whether she will seek a second term.
The 65-year-old is the first person to announce their candidacy ahead of the election on March 27.
Lam, who has presided over some of Hong Kong’s most tumultuous periods in history, is due to end her term in June.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Candidates need the backing of a “patriots-only” electoral body formed by 1,500 pro-Beijing people in Hong Kong.
It was unclear whether Sin had such support.
In a YouTube video, Sin said that his Internet supporters convinced him to change his mind on not getting involved in politics.
“Under the new election system, I believe every capable and reliable patriot can join the new chief executive election,” Sin said. “I believe that I have the ability to win.”
Sin, who produced the film Ip Man, has promoted martial arts in the territory.
He heads the World Wing Chun Union, which focuses on the traditional southern Chinese kung fu style, which was popularized in Hong Kong by Wing Chun master Ip Man (葉問) and martial arts actor Bruce Lee (李小龍).
Hong Kong-born Sin has his own YouTube channel with 155,000 subscribers and posts online every few days on topics ranging from politics to the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Last year, one of his shows focused on what he called “Western hypocrisy” on Hong Kong.
He first started his online commentary in October 2019 at the height of Hong Kong’s protests against the government, and he sided with the government and the police.
Separately, Hong Kong rights advocate Edward Leung (梁天琦), who coined the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” was released from prison after spending four years behind bars for a 2016 protest.
Leung was a prominent independence advocate and the spokesman of Hong Kong Indigenous, a group that was outspoken about “localism” and the need to preserve a distinct Hong Kong identity.
In 2018, the 30-year-old was convicted of assaulting a police officer and rioting during what is now known as the “Fishball revolution.”
The unrest began when authorities attempted to crack down on unlicensed hawkers selling street food during the 2016 Lunar New Year holidays in Mong Kok District, but clashed with protesters who opposed their actions as an attack on local traditions.
Initially sentenced to six years of imprisonment, Leung had his sentence reduced by two years for good behavior, media reported.
In a statement on Facebook early yesterday, Leung said that he had been released from prison and is back with his family.
“As required by law, I am subject to a supervision order upon release,” he wrote, adding that he would stop using social media and would not be taking any media interviews or visits.
“After four years, I want to cherish this precious time to reunite with my family and resume a normal life with them,” Leung said, before thanking his supporters for their concern and love.
Additional reporting by AP
