Dutch police late on Monday discovered the body of a Belgian child, whose disappearance five days ago sparked a massive search spanning two countries.
The body of four-year-old Dean Verberckmoes was found in the southern Netherlands after a man was arrested elsewhere in the country earlier in the day, police said.
“We thank everybody who helped and are sending condolences to his family,” they added.
Photo: AFP
Police said that the body was discovered at Neeltje Jans, an island that forms part of the Oosterschelde flood barrier and is popular with Dutch tourists.
Police earlier on Monday also sent out an amber alert — issued in child abduction cases — with a description of the boy and his picture.
The alert came after police arrested a 34-year-old Belgian man in the town of Meerkerk, south of Utrecht, about 120km northeast of Neeltje Jans.
Verberckmoes was last seen in the Belgian city of Sint Niklaas, near Antwerp, on Wednesday in the company of the man, only identified as Dave De K., public broadcaster NOS reported.
De K. regularly minded Dean and his younger sister, the boy’s mother told the Belga news agency.
The man was to take the boy to his grandparents on Thursday and when that did not happen the mother reported him missing.
Dutch police launched a search after it became known that the man and the boy might be in the Netherlands.
“The investigation pointed to a possible crime scene on Monday evening ... and a police helicopter also joined the search,” Dutch police said. “Around 10pm the lifeless body of a child was found.”
