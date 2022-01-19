Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected US allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills on Monday.
The White House on Friday said that US intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage there and blame them on Ukraine in a “false-flag operation” to create a pretext for a possible invasion.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov dismissed the US claim as “total disinformation.”
Photo: AP
He reaffirmed that Russia expects a written response this week from the US and its allies to Moscow’s request for binding guarantees that NATO would not allow Ukraine or other former Soviet nations to join the organization, or station its forces and weapons there.
Washington and its allies firmly rejected Moscow’s demands at last week’s Russia-US negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels, which were held as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops with tanks and other heavy weapons are massed near Ukraine in what the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.
Amid the buildup of troops, Russia has held a series of war games in regions that border Ukraine.
On Monday, the military announced the launch of another exercise involving armored units stationed in the western part of Russia. The units have 300 combat vehicles.
A delegation of US senators is visiting Ukraine to emphasize US support for the country.
“Our bipartisan congressional delegation sends a clear message to the global community: The United States stands in unwavering support of our Ukrainian partners to defend their sovereignty and in the face of persistent Russian aggression,” US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.
US Senator Richard Blumenthal said after the delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that if Russia invades Ukraine “we will impose crippling economic sanctions, but more important we will give the people of Ukraine the arms, lethal arms they need to defend their lives and livelihoods.”
Speaking on Monday on a visit to Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that “any further escalation would carry a high price for the Russian regime — economic, political and strategic” — and emphasized the need to continue negotiations.
“We are prepared to have a serious dialogue with Russia, because diplomacy is the only way to defuse this highly dangerous situation,” she said.
Baerbock said that Germany has offered to send cybersecurity specialists to Ukraine to help investigate last week’s cyberattacks, which Ukrainian authorities have blamed on Russia.
At the same time, she said that that Germany has not changed its refusal to provide it with weapons.
“We expect clear steps from Russia to de-escalate the situation,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Spain. “Military aggression against Ukraine would entail serious political and economic consequences.”
Ukrainian officials have said that Russia could launch an attack from various directions, including from the territory of its ally Belarus.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has increasingly relied on the Kremlin’s support amid Western sanctions over a brutal crackdown on domestic protests, said that Russia and Belarus would hold massive military drills next month.
The maneuvers would be conducted on Belarus’ western border and also in the country’s south, where it borders Ukraine, Lukashenko said.
The Belarusian Telegraph Agency quoted Belarusian Secretary of the State Security Council Alexander Volfovich as saying on Monday that Russian troops have started arriving in the country for the exercise.
