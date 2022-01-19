Fourth doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are only “partially” effective for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the authors of an Israeli trial said on Monday.
A team from Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv began conducting a trial last month on fourth doses of vaccines, inoculating 154 hospital personnel with Pfizer-BioNTech jabs and 120 other volunteers with Moderna doses.
Preliminary results of the trial “have shown that the vaccines are safe and have shown to produce substantial antibodies, but are only partially effective in defending against the Omicron variant,” the hospital said in a statement.
Professor Gili Regev-Yochay, who leads the study, said that while there was an increase in antibodies after administering a fourth dose, it nonetheless “only offers a partial defense against the virus” for those infected with the Omicron variant.
The vaccines were “extremely effective against the earlier variants,” Regev-Yochay added.
Israel was among the first nations to launch mass immunization campaigns for its population.
It then began offering booster shots in the summer last year and has since given to green light to fourth shots for older and vulnerable populations.
More than 537,000 Israelis have received a fourth dose of vaccine, Israeli Ministry of Health data showed.
More than 80 percent of Israel’s adult residents have received two vaccine shots and more than half have also been given a booster.
Meanwhile, the Israeli government on Monday said that it was reducing the quarantine period for positive cases from seven to five days, as a record number of infections threatens to overburden the economy.
“This decision will enable us to continue safeguarding public health on the one hand and to keep the economy going at this time on the other, even though it is difficult,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a short video message sent by his office.
Faced with skyrocketing infections fueled by the Omicron variant, Israel has become the latest nation to reduce quarantine periods, after similar moves by France, Spain, Argentina, the US and the UK.
Israel shuttered its borders after discovering one person infected with the Omicron variant in November last year, but reopened earlier this month, despite a spike in infections.
In total, more than 1.7 million infections have been recorded since the start of the pandemic in Israel, including more than 8,300 deaths, government data showed.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
PORT CONGESTION: Ships heading for Omicron-affected Dalian and Tianjin are being redirected to Shanghai, which does not have the capacity for the sudden cargo influx China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains. Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city
A powerful earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, damaging buildings and houses and sending people into the streets, but no casualties were reported. Officials said there was no danger of a tsunami. The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake was in the Indian Ocean about 88km southwest of Labuan, a coastal town in Banten Province. Its hypocenter was at a depth of 37km, it said. Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Director Dwikorita Karnawati said there was no danger of a tsunami, but warned of possible aftershocks. High-rises in Jakarta swayed for