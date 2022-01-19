COVID-19: Moderna eyeing single COVID-19 and flu booster jab

CLINICAL TRIALS: Moderna’s chief executive also said that development of its vaccine candidate specifically targeting the Omicron variant is almost finished

The Guardian





Moderna is aiming to launch a single booster vaccination that would protect against both COVID-19 and influenza within two years, its chief executive said on Monday.

Stephane Bancel said that the combined vaccine — which would protect against COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus — could be available before the winter infectious season in 2023.

“Our goal is to be able to have a single annual booster so that we don’t have compliance issues where people don’t want to get two to three shots a winter,” Bancel said in an online panel session at the World Economic Forum. “The best-case scenario would be the fall of 2023.”

A health worker prepares a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination campaign in La Paz, Bolivia, on Monday. Photo: AP

Bancel has previously said that people might need a fourth shot of a COVID-19 vaccine this fall as protection as booster shots decline over the coming months.

Israel this month became the first nation to offer a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 60 and older.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, also speaking at the online panel session on Monday, said there was no evidence that repeat boosters would overwhelm the immune system.

“Giving boosters at different times, there is really no evidence that’s going to hinder” immune response, he said.

The goal should be a booster that induces a response against multiple potential variants, Fauci said.

Bancel also said Moderna’s vaccine candidate specifically targeting the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has almost finished being developed and would enter clinical development imminently.

The US drug company expects to be able to share data with regulatory authorities in March, he said.

“The vaccine is being finished,” Bancel said. “It should be in the clinic in the coming weeks. We are hoping in the March time frame to be able to have data to share with regulators to figure out next steps.”

Moderna UK chief executive Darius Hughes earlier this month said that it would be a “stretch” for a combined influenza and COVID-19 vaccine to be available by winter next year.

“Our No. 1 priority for 2022, after getting the right COVID vaccine for the Omicron variant, is to try to really drive forward our flu and RSV programs to see if we can get a combination, single-dose respiratory vaccine,” Hughes said. “The benefit for ... all the vaccination services, and ultimately patients, we think, is going to be huge.”