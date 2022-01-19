Australia yesterday suffered its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a fast-moving outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 continued to push up hospitalization rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.
Australia is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, fueled by the Omicron variant, that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care units than at any time during the pandemic.
A total of 77 deaths was recorded, exceeding the previous national high of 57 on Thursday last week, government data showed.
“Today, is a very difficult day for our state,” New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet said at a news conference as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.
Only four of those who died in NSW had received their booster shot, prompting the state’s health officials to urge people to avoid delays and get their third dose soon.
Thirty-three were double-dosed.
“There needs to be a sense of urgency in embracing the booster doses,” NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said. “For Omicron, we know that the protection is lower and we need that next boosting to get that higher level of protection.”
The surge in case numbers battered consumer confidence last week, an ANZ survey showed yesterday, triggering self-imposed lockdowns and stifling spending, even as states looked to avoid lockdowns and keep businesses open.
The outbreak also dented Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval ratings, according to a widely watched poll yesterday, which put the opposition Labor Party into a leading position months from a federal election.
Amid rising hospitalizations, Victoria state yesterday declared a “code brown” in hospitals, usually reserved for shorter-term emergencies, that gives hospitals the power to cancel non-urgent health services and cancel staff leave.
To help public hospitals cope, the federal government has activated a plan for private hospitals to provide up to 57,000 nurses and more than 100,000 staff to COVID-19-affected areas nationwide, Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care Greg Hunt said.
While authorities usually do not specify the variant of SARS-CoV-2 that leads to deaths, officials have said most patients in intensive care units were infected with the Omicron variant, with unvaccinated young people forming a “significant number.”
Queensland said that none of yesterday’s record 16 deaths in the state had received a booster shot.
Of the 45 people who have died in the state due to COVID-19 since Dec. 13, only one had received their third dose.
“Please come forward and get your booster, we know that it makes a difference,” Queensland Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D’Ath said.
About 73,000 new infections were reported yesterday, down from a high of 150,000 on Thursday last week.
So far, Australia has reported about 1.6 million infections since the pandemic began, of which about 1.3 million were in the past two weeks. Total deaths stood at 2,776.
