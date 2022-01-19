‘They remain invisible’: Japan’s disabled artisans fight for spotlight

AFP, TOKYO





In a trendy Tokyo neighborhood, customers browse the wares at Majerca, a shop stocked with handmade items from scarves to glassware, all produced by people with disabilities.

The shop, and the workshops where the items were produced, are part of a small, but burgeoning movement in Japan aiming to promote work by people with impairments.

Despite being the only country to host the Paralympics twice, and the government’s public commitment to integrate people with disabilities, advocates and experts say workplaces in Japan are rarely accessible to them.

Mitsuhiro Fujimoto, founder of Majerca, works at the store in the Kichijoji neighborhood of Tokyo on Oct. 21 last year. Photo: AFP

Public subsidies for those with disabilities have generally been understood to mean recipients will simply stay at home and advocates say there is little support for those seeking active employment.

That is a huge loss for society, said Miho Hattori, who works with some of the producers at a workshop that supplies Majerca.

“Some workers here have a career of more than 30 years, and they are so experienced that we should refer to them as artisans,” Hattori told reporters.

About two dozen employees with various intellectual impairments work at the site.

In one area, men filter pulp and press paper to make cards, while elsewhere a woman spins yarn from raw wool and others manage a wooden weaver unfurling beautiful fabric.

“I am making the fabric for stoles, using wool for the woof and cotton for the warp,” Ayame Kawasaki, a 28-year-old with Down syndrome, told reporters. “I like weaving.”

The workshop sells bags and stoles to shops and galleries, with items priced at several thousand yen. After costs, each worker can expect to bring in about ￥15,000 (US$130) a month, an amount Hattori describes as “heartbreaking.”

It is not the main source of income for the workers, who are entitled to government support, and the figure is about the national average for people with intellectual disabilities, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

“Their labor and their products are so valuable, but they remain invisible,” said Mitsuhiro Fujimoto, founder of Majerca, which is operated by five employees without disabilities.

Fujimoto was inspired to launch the store after buying wooden toys he later discovered were made by workers with intellectual disabilities.

Majerca passes about 60 to 70 percent of product revenue back to producers, and Fujimoto says he encourages artisans to value their work and demand fair pay, not just charity.

“At times, I’ve raised the price by more than five times on something that was apologetically priced at just ￥500,” he told reporters.

Fashion house Heralbony, which produces high-end items working with about 150 designers with intellectual disabilities, also prices its products at a level it says reflects the work of its employees.

Despite the obstacles for workers, Heralbony, which was founded three years ago, is profitable.

The firm plans to expand into interior and furniture items this year.

Fujimoto believes showcasing products by workers with disabilities would help challenge stereotypes about working with an impairment.

“By visiting Majerca, I hope people will see what they do, and what they can do, and start thinking about whether they are being treated fairly,” he said.