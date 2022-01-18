Italian police have arrested a nurse in Palermo for allegedly pretending to give COVID-19 vaccines to anti-vaccine protesters so they could benefit from official health certificates to travel and access bars, restaurants and public transport.
Investigators used a hidden camera to film the nurse, a 58-year-old woman working at a major inoculation center in the Sicilian capital.
The video, released on Saturday on Twitter, shows the health worker apparently loading up a dose of COVID-19 vaccine and then emptying the syringe into a tissue before injecting it into the arms of anti-vaccine protesters.
Police said the woman’s own booster dose was fake, and arrested her on charges of forgery and embezzlement.
It was not the first time a nurse has been arrested in Italy for pretending to inject vaccines. Dozens of health workers, including at least three doctors, have been charged or investigated on suspicion of administering fake jabs to people, with some paying up to 400 euros (US$457) each for the service.
An Italian nurse in Ancona in the Marche region on Wednesday last week was arrested for allegedly giving fake vaccines to at least 45 people. The health worker allegedly emptied vaccines into a medical waste bin.
Italian anti-vaccine protesters were willing to pay up to 300 euros for the service to receive the so-called “super green pass” introduced by the Italian government last month, and required to access cinemas, gyms, nightclubs and stadiums, as well as to be served indoors at bars and restaurants, investigators said.
The nurse arrested on Friday in Palermo is the second health worker from the same hospital in the city to end up in prison. Police on Dec. 21 uncovered another alleged scam with dozens of anti-vaccination holdouts, including a police officer, paying a nurse up to 400 euros to give them fake jabs.
The woman, who faces charges of corruption and forgery, pleaded guilty and began to collaborate with authorities by revealing the details of the scam and the names of her accomplices.
The nurse told investigators that she injected fake vaccines because she needed money to support her son at university.
“We have uncovered the dark and fraudulent plots of these diehard, no-vax people who do not hesitate to break the law,” Palermo Police Commissioner Leopoldo Laricchia said in a statement. “This investigation also shows how, unfortunately, there are still unvaccinated health workers who work in hospitals in close contact with patients.”
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
PORT CONGESTION: Ships heading for Omicron-affected Dalian and Tianjin are being redirected to Shanghai, which does not have the capacity for the sudden cargo influx China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains. Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen