Influenza has returned to Europe at a faster-than-expected rate this winter after almost disappearing last year, raising concerns about a prolonged “twindemic” with COVID-19 amid some doubts about the effectiveness of flu vaccines.
Lockdowns, mask-wearing and social distancing that have become the norm in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic knocked out flu last winter, temporarily eradicating a virus that globally kills about 650,000 a year, EU data showed.
However, that has now changed as nations adopt less strict COVID-19 disease prevention measures due to widespread vaccination.
Since the middle of last month, flu viruses have been circulating in Europe at a higher-than-expected rate, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported this month.
The number of flu cases in European intensive care units (ICUs) last month rose steadily to peak at 43 in the final week of the year, ECDC and WHO data showed.
That is well below pre-pandemic levels — with weekly flu cases in ICUs peaking at more than 400 in the same period in 2018, but it is a big increase on last year, when there was only one flu case in an ICU in the whole of December, data showed.
The return of the virus could be the start of an unusually long flu season that could stretch well into the summer, said Pasi Penttinen, the ECDC’s top expert on influenza.
“If we start to lift all measures, the big concern I have for influenza is that, because we have had such a long time of almost no circulation in the European population, maybe we will shift away from normal seasonal patterns,” Penttinen said.
He said dismantling restrictive measures in the spring could prolong the circulation of flu far beyond the normal end of the European season in May.
A “twindemic” could put excessive pressure on already overstretched health systems, the ECDC said in its report.
In France, three regions — including Paris — are facing a flu epidemic, French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health data showed.
This season, France has so far recorded 72 serious cases of flu, with six deaths.
Further complicating matters, the dominant flu strain circulating this year appears so far to be H3 of the A virus, which usually causes the most severe cases among the elderly.
Penttinen said it was too early to make a final assessment of flu vaccines because a larger number of ill patients was needed for real-world analysis, but laboratory tests showed that the vaccines available this year “are not going to be optimal” against H3.
That is largely because there was very little or no virus circulating when the vaccines’ composition was decided last year, making it harder for vaccine makers to predict which strain would be dominant in the flu season.
Vaccines Europe, which represents top vaccine makers in the region, acknowledged the strain selection was made more difficult by very low flu circulation last year, but added that there was not enough data yet to assess the effectiveness of this season’s shots.
Flu vaccines are adapted every year to make them as effective as possible against ever-changing flu viruses.
Their composition is decided six months before the flu season begins, based on circulation of viruses in the opposite hemisphere. That gives time for drugmakers to develop and make the shots.
European data on flu vaccine uptake is not yet available, but national figures for France show that coverage is not as broad as authorities hoped for.
The authorities there extended by one month the vaccination period to the end of next month to boost inoculations. Figures released last week showed that 12 million people have so far been vaccinated, about 45 percent of the target population.
“There is still a large room for improvement to limit the impact of the flu epidemic,” the French health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday last week.
This year’s target is to vaccinate 75 percent of people at risk.
Vaccines Europe said the industry had supplied large numbers of flu shots, despite the strain on production facilities posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
PORT CONGESTION: Ships heading for Omicron-affected Dalian and Tianjin are being redirected to Shanghai, which does not have the capacity for the sudden cargo influx China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains. Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen