Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square

RANDOM ACT? Another woman told police that the suspect, who subsequently turned himself in, had seemed like he was about to push her onto the tracks minutes earlier

AP, NEW YORK





A woman was on Saturday pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station, police said, a little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in New York’s streets and trains.

The man believed responsible fled the scene, but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell told a news conference at the station with New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The 40-year-old victim, identified as Michelle Alyssa Go of New York, was waiting for a southbound R train at about 9:40am when she was apparently shoved, police said.

“This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” Sewell said.

A second woman told police the man had approached her minutes earlier and she feared he would push her onto the tracks.

“He approaches her and he gets in her space. She gets very, very alarmed,” New York Police Department Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox said, describing the earlier encounter.

“She tries to move away from him and he gets close to her, and she feels that he was about to physically push her onto the train. As she’s walking away she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train,” Wilcox said.

Police on Saturday night identified the suspect as 61-year-old Simon Martial.

Martial, who police said is homeless, was charged with second-degree murder.

It was not immediately known whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Wilcox said that Martial has a criminal history and has been on parole.

“He does have in the past three emotionally disturbed encounters with us that we have documented,” he said.

Subway conditions and safety have become a worry for many New Yorkers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although police statistics show that major felonies in the subways have dropped over the past two years, so has ridership, making it difficult to compare.

Some recent attacks have received public attention and raised alarms.

In September last year, three transit employees were assaulted in separate incidents on one day. Several riders were slashed and assaulted by a group of attackers on a train in lower Manhattan in May, and four separate stabbings — two of them fatal — happened within a few hours on a single subway line in February.

In the past few months there have been several instances of people being stabbed, assaulted or shoved onto the tracks at stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and at Times Square.

Saturday’s attack against Go, who was of Asian descent, also raised concerns amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

Police officials said the killing, including whether it was a hate crime, was under investigation, but noted that the first woman Martial allegedly approached was not Asian. Martial is black.

Adams, who has been mayor for two weeks, has noted that a perception of danger could drive more people to eschew the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery as it tries to draw people back to offices, tourist attractions and more.

“We want to continue to highlight how imperative it is that people receive the right mental health services, particularly on our subway system,” Adams said on Saturday.

“To lose a New Yorker in this fashion will only continue to elevate the fears of individuals not using our subway system,” he added.