Hostages freed after synagogue standoff

SUSPECT DECEASED: The man was reportedly demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani scientist who was jailed for attempting to murder US officers in Afghanistan

AFP, COLLEYVILLE, Texas





All four people taken hostage in a more than 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue have been freed unharmed, police said late on Saturday, and their suspected captor is dead.

The siege in the small Texas town of Colleyville — in which the suspect was apparently demanding the release of a convicted terrorist — sparked an outpouring of concern from Jewish organizations in the US, as well as from the Israeli government.

Colleyville Chief of Police Michael Miller told a news conference that a “rescue team breached the synagogue” on Saturday evening and saved the three remaining hostages — all adults — being held inside.

SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

A first hostage had been released unharmed a few hours earlier.

“The suspect is deceased,” Miller told reporters.

Matt DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI Dallas Field Office, said the four hostages — who included a much-loved local rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker — did not need medical attention and would soon be reunited with their families.

“He did not harm them in any way,” he said.

There were reports from journalists at the scene of a loud explosion and gunshots at the synagogue shortly before the news conference.

That was more than 10 hours after police were alerted to the emergency at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, about 40km west of Dallas.

Officers evacuated the synagogue’s surroundings and cordoned off the area, police said.

ABC News reported that the hostage-taker was armed and had said he had bombs in unknown locations.

That was not confirmed by police, although Miller said that “bomb techs are clearing the scene.”

Quoting a US official briefed on the matter, ABC reported that the man was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui — a Pakistani scientist who in 2010 was sentenced by a New York court to 86 years in prison for the attempted murder of US officers in Afghanistan.

She is being held at Federal Medical Center prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

DeSarno said that the suspect had been identified, but did not disclose his identity.

He did not confirm the suspect’s demands, but said they were “focused on one issue that was not specifically threatening to the Jewish community,” and that he did not believe there was an ongoing threat.

ABC initially said the man claimed to be Siddiqui’s brother, but later clarified that her brother is in Houston — while other experts said the word the man used in Arabic was more figurative and meant “sister” in the Islamic faith.

Siddiqui’s lawyer said in a statement to CNN that she “has absolutely no involvement” in the hostage situation.

The lawyer confirmed that the man was not Siddiqui’s brother and said she condemned his actions.

DeSarno said police negotiators “had a high frequency and duration of contact with” the hostage-taker.

“There were times when it stopped for periods of time, and like many hostage situations, the relationship between the negotiators and hostage-taker had been floating a little bit and sometimes got intense,” he said.

A live stream of the congregation’s Shabbat morning service, available on Facebook for around four hours during the standoff, appeared to capture audio of a man talking loudly — although it did not show the scene inside the building.

In it, he could be heard saying, “You get my sister on the phone” and “I am gonna die.”

He was also heard saying: “There’s something wrong with America.”

Beth Israel congregation member Ellen Smith, who grew up going to the synagogue, described the situation as “shocking and horrifying” in a CNN interview.

She said the congregation was a “tight” community, and the rabbi in particular was “the best human I think anyone could ever meet.”

Yet she said it was “not shocking” the crisis occurred in a Jewish community.

“Cases of anti-Semitism have risen lately, but since Jews were first walking the Earth, we have been persecuted,” she said. “It feels almost hopeless.”