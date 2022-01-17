Guatemala stops migrant caravan from Honduras

HEALTH CONCERNS: Of the about 300 migrants, 36 were deported to Honduras, while 10 who met health and immigration requirements were allowed to continue

AP, SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras





Several hundred migrants who had on Saturday departed from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula in hopes of reaching the US entered Guatemalan territory where they were intercepted by authorities who began talks on returning them to their homelands.

About 300 migrants, mainly Hondurans and Nicaraguans, arrived in Corinto, Honduras, on Saturday afternoon and crossed into the Guatemalan border province of Izabal, where they were met by hundreds of anti-riot agents from the national police and army.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute said it was in talks with the migrants on returning them to their countries of origin.

A child plays in front of soldiers blocking a migrant caravan that crossed the border from Honduras, in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Those who wish to remain in Guatemala must present their personal identification document, vaccination card and a negative test for COVID-19.

“People are being returned, everything in order, humanely,” institute General Director Carlos Emilio Morales said. “We are protecting our borders; we are protecting the health of all Guatemalans.”

The Guatemalan government said 36 people were deported to Honduras because they did not meet the requirements, while a group of 10 who met immigration and health requirements were allowed to continue.

The migrants had begun their journey toward the US from San Pedro Sula shortly after dawn on Saturday, walking to the Guatemalan border in hopes that traveling in a group would be safer or cheaper than trying to hire smugglers or trying on their own. They were joined by a second, smaller group.

Fabricio Ordonez, a young Honduran laborer, said he had joined the group in hopes of “giving a new life to my family.”

“The dream is to be in the United States to be able to do many things in Honduras,” he said, adding that he was pessimistic that left-leaning Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro, who takes office on Thursday next week, would be able to quickly solve the Central American nation’s economic and social problems after 12 years of conservative administrations plagued by scandal.

“They have looted everything,” he said. “It is going to be very hard for this government to improve things.”

Nicaraguan marcher Ubaldo Lopez expressed hope that local officials would not try to hinder this group, as they have in the past.

“We know this is a very hard road and we ask God and the Honduran government to please accompany us to the border with Guatemala and not put more roadblocks,” he said.

He said he hoped that Guatemala and Mexico also would allow the group to pass and that the US government “will open the doors to us” — despite repeated examples of regional governments, often under US pressure, trying to halt such caravans.

The caravan, which is the first to be registered this year, originally had about 600 members, but divided into several groups to try to evade the control of the Guatemalan authorities and go through the different border crossings and illegal routes.

Large numbers of migrants, many from Central America and Haiti, have reached the US border over the past year, creating a headache for the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Last month, 56 migrants died when a truck carrying more than 100 foreigners overturned on a highway in southern Mexico.

The US Border Patrol has said that it had more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the Mexican border between September 2020 and the same month last year — more than four times the total of the previous fiscal year.

Biden has backed proposals for US$7 billion in aid to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras in hopes improved economic conditions would slow migration.

At the end of last year, the US government reactivated an immigration policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their hearings.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the reactivation of the US program and said it would temporarily not return migrants to their countries of origin for humanitarian reasons.