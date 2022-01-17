The Philippines is buying 32 S-70i Black Hawk helicopters from Poland-based Sikorsky Aircraft subsidiary PZL Mielec to beef up its fleet of 12, Philippine Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana said yesterday, two days after announcing a deal to acquire anti-ship missiles from India.
Lorenzana said that a notice of award was issued on Dec. 28 for the purchase of brand-new helicopters under a project that comes with logistics support and a training package for pilots and maintenance crew at a cost of 32 billion pesos (US$624 million).
The contract was being drafted, with the delivery of the first five units expected in 2023, Lorenzana said on Facebook.
The remaining ones would be delivered in three batches: 10 units in 2024 and 2025 each, and seven units in 2026, he said.
“The lack of transport planes and helicopters have never been more acute during the [COVID-19] pandemic and in the aftermath of Typhoon [Rai],” Lorenzana said. “This was exacerbated by our aging Hueys that have become uneconomical to maintain.”
Rai, last year’s 15th and deadliest typhoon to hit the Philippines, left more than 400 people dead, and caused widespread damage in central and southern regions of the country last month.
The UN’s Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs yesterday said in a statement that hundreds of thousands of people still needed food and clean water, shelter and protection support.
Manila has also finalized a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly US$375 million to beef up its navy, Lorenzana said.
The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion peso project to modernize its military’s outdated hardware that includes warships from World War II and helicopters used by the US in the Vietnam War.
Under the deal negotiated with the government of India, Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd is to deliver three batteries, train operators and maintainers, and provide logistics support, Lorenzana said on Facebook late on Friday.
It was conceptualized in 2017, but faced delays in budget allocation due to the pandemic.
The anti-ship system aims to deter foreign vessels from encroaching on the country’s 200 nautical mile (370.4km) exclusive economic zone.
In 2018, the Philippines bought Israeli-made Spike ER missiles, its first-ever ship-borne missile systems for maritime deterrence.
Despite friendlier ties between China and the Philippines under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Beijing has remained adamant in claiming large portions of the South China Sea, a conduit for goods in excess of US$3.4 trillion every year. Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam also have lodged competing claims.
However, a 2016 international arbitration ruling said the Chinese claims had no legal basis.
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen
PORT CONGESTION: Ships heading for Omicron-affected Dalian and Tianjin are being redirected to Shanghai, which does not have the capacity for the sudden cargo influx China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains. Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city
A powerful earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, damaging buildings and houses and sending people into the streets, but no casualties were reported. Officials said there was no danger of a tsunami. The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake was in the Indian Ocean about 88km southwest of Labuan, a coastal town in Banten Province. Its hypocenter was at a depth of 37km, it said. Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Director Dwikorita Karnawati said there was no danger of a tsunami, but warned of possible aftershocks. High-rises in Jakarta swayed for