Iran conducts static test of satellite-carrying rocket

AP, TEHRAN





Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has tested an engine for a solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket, the country’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Thursday.

The report quoted Iranian General Amirali Hajizadeh, chief of the guard’s aerospace unit, as saying that the test was successful.

He said that it marked the first time Iran used a solid-fuel rocket rather than a liquid-fuel one, adding that Iran would produce lighter rocket engines in space projects.

The general said that the satellite carrier was made of a composite material instead of metal — something he claimed was “cost-efficient.”

Hajizadeh spoke to a group of clerics in Qom, the seat of seminaries in Iran, where he said that Iran would strongly pursues its goals in the aerospace and satellite industry.

However, composites are in general more expensive to produce than their metal equivalents. Composites also make a rocket lighter, so it can boost a heavier satellite or payload into orbit.

Iranian state TV did not show any footage on the launch. It initially reported that the rocket had been launched into space, but later removed the reference in its story without explanation.

Footage that was later released showed the rocket engine going through a static ground test.

Satellite carriers usually use liquid fuel, but solid-fuel rockets can be adapted for mobile launchers that can be driven anywhere on a major road or rail system.

Pure solid-fuel rockets are mostly associated with ballistic missiles systems.

Last month, Iran said that it launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, without saying whether any of the objects had entered Earth’s orbit.

The US Department of State at the time said that it remains concerned by Iran’s space launches, which it said “pose a significant proliferation concern” in regard to Tehran’s ballistic missile program.

The launches came against the backdrop of negotiations in Vienna trying to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran, which has long said that it does not seek nuclear weapons, insists that its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.