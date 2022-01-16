In an unusual twist of culinary fortunes, a swine-disease outbreak in Italy means the harvest season for its renowned truffles is getting cut short.
African swine fever was detected in wild boar this month in the country’s northwest. To quell further spread of the illness, which is highly contagious and fatal for pigs, officials issued a six-month ban on activities from mushroom-collecting to hunting and mountain biking to keep people from areas where the boar roam.
That includes scouting for truffles, the prized mushrooms shaved on pasta and infused in oils that can cost thousands per kilogram.
Italy’s Piedmont region, where the infected pig was found, is famous for the delicacy and hosts an annual showcase in Alba for haute cuisine fans. Truffles grow on tree roots and are often scouted deep into the forest, with dogs trained to sniff out their musky scent.
The restrictions — announced this week by the agriculture and health ministries — are being enforced in some municipalities and are likely to expand across the region, according to Daniele Stroppiana, a truffle hunter and merchant in Piedmont.
This month marks the end of the season for white truffles, the most expensive variety which has sold at 6,000 euros (US$6,843) per kilogram this year. However, the ban would hurt the harvest for lower-valued black truffles that runs through March.
“We hope that the ban won’t help the import of truffles from abroad. Slovenia, Croatia, Romania and Iran are producers,” Stroppiana said by telephone.
Truffle markets have been upended in the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered restaurants and halted tourism, curbing demand for high-end food. Stroppiana said he secured a special permit for truffle searching during the lockdowns, but buyers were lacking.
Still, the new collection limits could ultimately aid future harvests of the elusive mushrooms.
“Truffles would rest for a season and there may be more the next year,” Stroppiana said. “Intensive collecting is making truffles more rare to find than before. A rest would be bad in economic terms, but not for natural cycles, for sure.”
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
PORT CONGESTION: Ships heading for Omicron-affected Dalian and Tianjin are being redirected to Shanghai, which does not have the capacity for the sudden cargo influx China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains. Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen