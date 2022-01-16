A fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for kilometers in the night sky spread to multiple buildings in the complex on Friday, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area, authorities said.
Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.
Lora said firefighters were still assessing the situation.
Photo: AP
There were no initial reports of loss of life, he said.
Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said the building was vacant when the fire broke out.
“A portion of the building did have chlorine in it and that seems to be under control at this time,” he said just after midnight. “We’ll be monitoring that also throughout the night, but certainly we’re far from having control of the fire.”
New York City Emergency Management sent a notification on Friday night saying residents might see or smell smoke from the fire.
The Qualco Inc plant is about 21km west of Manhattan. It produces chemicals used to treat pools and spas, according to its Web site.
It is next to Majestic Industries, a designer and manufacturer of gaming and hospitality furniture, Lora said.
It is unclear where the fire originated or how it started.
The US Department of Environmental Protection was on scene assessing air quality, Lora said.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted about the fire, echoing calls for people who live near it to keep their windows closed.
