Federal prosecutors are recommending dropping charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor who was accused last year of hiding work he did for the Chinese government while also collecting US dollars for his nanotechnology research, a person familiar with the decision said on Friday.
The decision in the case of Gang Chen (陳剛) is expected to be finalized by the US Department of Justice in the coming weeks, said the person, who was not authorized to discuss the ongoing case and spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.
The move comes as the department nears completion of an internal review of its investigations into, and prosecutions of, university professors in the US accused of concealing their ties to China.
Those investigations are part of the China Initiative, a department effort launched during the administration of former US president Donald Trump to crack down on Chinese economic espionage and trade secret theft.
Critics of the efforts have called on the department to end its pursuit of Chinese academics.
At the time of his arrest in January last year, prosecutors accused Chen of entering into undisclosed contracts while working for MIT and holding appointments with Chinese entities, including acting as an “overseas expert” for the Chinese government at the request of the People’s Republic of China Consulate Office in New York.
Prosecutors alleged that Chen failed to disclose his connections to China, as is required on federal grant applications. Defense lawyers have maintained that he is innocent of the charges and that there were no significant omissions on the applications.
Prosecutors in Boston have moved to drop the case after new information came to light, including an interview with a high-level US Department of Energy official, the person familiar with the case said.
The decision was reported earlier on Friday by the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.
Two of Chen’s lawyers, Robert Fisher and Brian Kelly, declined to comment.
Despite a conviction last month of a Harvard University professor on charges that he hid his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program, other high-profile cases have faltered.
A federal judge in September last year, for instance, threw out all charges against a University of Tennessee professor accused of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from NASA and the university has since offered to reinstate him.
