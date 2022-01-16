The UN Security Council on Friday condemned the seizure of an Emirati ship and demanded that Yemen’s Houthi rebels immediately release the vessel and its crew.
A news statement from the UN’s most powerful body called on all sides “to resolve the issue quickly and underlined the importance of freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, in accordance with international law.”
The seizure of the Emirati-flagged Rwabee on Monday last week by the Iranian-backed rebels coincided with a massive memorial in Tehran on the second anniversary of a US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Photo: AFP
The Houthis said they seized the ship off the coast of Hodeida, Yemen’s main port, because it was carrying military equipment.
The Security Council “underscored the necessity of ensuring the crew’s safety and well-being until their release.”
On Thursday, the UN mission monitoring implementation of a ceasefire and the withdrawal of rival forces from Hodeida and the two smaller ports of Salif and Ras Issa wrote on Twitter that as part of its routine weekly patrol, it visited the port of Salif and neighboring areas where its team “saw the Rwabee vessel from a distance and spoke to its crew members.”
It gave no further details.
The taking of the Rwabee marked the latest assault in the Red Sea, a crucial route for international trade.
Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014 when the Houthis took the capital, Sana’a, and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the Yemeni government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.
A Saudi-led coalition that included the United Arab Emirates and was backed at the time by the US, entered the war months later, in 2015, seeking to restore the government to power.
The conflict has since become a proxy war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
PORT CONGESTION: Ships heading for Omicron-affected Dalian and Tianjin are being redirected to Shanghai, which does not have the capacity for the sudden cargo influx China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains. Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen