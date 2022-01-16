Large waves crashed ashore in Tonga yesterday after a massive volcanic eruption that was heard in neighboring countries triggered the area’s second tsunami in as many days.
“A 1.2 meter tsunami wave has been observed at Nukualofa,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology wrote on Twitter.
The maximum height of the tsunami wave recorded following Friday’s explosion was 30cm.
The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano came just a few hours after Friday’s tsunami warning was lifted.
It lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometers into the air. Residents in coastal areas were urged to head for higher ground.
The eruption was so intense, it was heard as “loud thunder sounds” in Fiji, more than 800km away, officials in Suva said.
Tongan Public Service Commission Oversight Division Deputy Secretary Victorina Kioa on Friday said that people should “keep away from areas of warning which are low-lying coastal areas, reefs and beaches.”
Tongan Geological Services Director Taaniela Kula urged people to stay indoors, wear a mask if they have to go outside, and cover rainwater reservoirs and rainwater harvesting systems.
The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a “tsunami advisory” for American Samoa, saying that there was a threat of “sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along beaches.”
The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano sits on an uninhabited island about 65km north of the Tongan capital, Nuku’alofa.
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
PORT CONGESTION: Ships heading for Omicron-affected Dalian and Tianjin are being redirected to Shanghai, which does not have the capacity for the sudden cargo influx China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains. Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen