Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region, after two more were found dead over the weekend.
About 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump in Pallakkadu village in Ampara District, about 210km east of the capital, Colombo.
Examinations of the dead animals showed that they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic that is found in the garbage dump, wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said.
Photo: AP
“Polythene, food wrappers, plastic, other nondigestibles and water were the only things we could see in the post mortems. The normal food that elephants eat and digest was not evident,” he said.
Elephants are revered in Sri Lanka, but are also endangered.
Their numbers have dwindled from about 14,000 in the 19th century to 6,000 in 2011, the country’s first elephant census showed.
They are increasingly vulnerable because of the loss and degradation of their natural habitat. Many venture closer to human settlements in search of food, and some are killed by poachers or farmers angry over damage to their crops.
Hungry elephants seek out the waste in the landfill, consuming plastic as well as sharp objects that damage their digestive systems, Pushpakumara said.
“The elephants then stop eating and become too weak to keep their heavy frames upright. When that happens, they can’t consume food or water, which quickens their death,” he said.
BROKEN PROMISE
In 2017, the Sri Lankan government announced that it would recycle the garbage in dumps near wildlife zones to prevent elephants from consuming plastic waste.
It also said that electric fences would be erected around the sites to keep the animals away.
However, neither has been fully implemented.
There are 54 waste dumps in wildlife zones across the country, with about 300 elephants roaming near them, officials said.
The waste management site in Pallakkadu village was set up in 2008 with aid from the EU. Garbage collected from nine nearby villages is being dumped there, but is not being recycled.
In 2014, the electric fence protecting the site was struck by lightning and authorities never repaired it, allowing elephants to enter and rummage through the dump.
Residents say that elephants have moved closer and settled near the waste pit, sparking fear among nearby residents.
Many use firecrackers to chase the animals away when they wander into their village, and some have erected electric fences around their homes.
However, the residents often do not know how to install the electric fences so they are safe and “could endanger their own lives as well as those of the elephants,” said Keerthi Ranasinghe, a local village councilor.
“Even though we call them a menace, wild elephants are also a resource,” Ranasinghe said. “Authorities need to come up with a way to protect both human lives and the elephants that also allows us to continue our agricultural activities.”
