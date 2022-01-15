Kiev was late on Thursday hit with a massive cyberattack warning Ukrainians to “be afraid and expect the worst,” amid worsening relations with Russia, as a Russian diplomat refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell yesterday said the EU’s political and security committee and cyberunits would meet to decide how to respond and help Ukraine.
The cyberattack, which targeted the foreign ministry, the Cabinet and the security and defense council among others, came as Kiev and its allies have sounded the alarm about a possible new Russian military offensive against Ukraine. Some Web sites were still inaccessible yesterday morning.
Photo: AP
“We are going to mobilize all our resources to help Ukraine to tackle this cyberattack. Sadly, we knew it could happen,” Borrell told reporters at an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brest, France.
“It’s difficult to say [who is behind it]. I can’t blame anybody as I have no proof, but we can imagine,” he said.
A Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said it was too early to say who could be behind the attack, but added that Russia had been behind similar strikes in the past.
Earlier on Thursday, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov said that he could “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the US and its allies do not curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep.
“It all depends on the action by our US counterparts,” the minister said in an interview with Russian television network RTVI, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that Moscow could take “military-technical measures” if the US and its allies fail to heed its demands.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed the statements about a possible Russian deployment as “bluster in the public commentary.”
Ryabkov led a Russian delegation in talks with the US on Monday in Geneva, while a related NATO-Russia meeting was held in Brussels.
“The threat of military invasion is high,” Sullivan said. “There are no dates set for any more talks. We have to consult with allies and partners first.”
Russia said dialogue was continuing, but was hitting a dead end as it tried to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining NATO and roll back decades of alliance expansion in Europe — demands that the US has called “non-starters.”
“At this stage it is really disappointing,” Russian Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich told reporters after a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the third leg in a series of East-West talks this week.
He warned of possible “catastrophic consequences” if the two sides could not agree on what Russia has termed security red lines, but said that Moscow had not given up on diplomacy and would even speed it up.
Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau told the 57-nation security forum: “It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years.”
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen
PORT CONGESTION: Ships heading for Omicron-affected Dalian and Tianjin are being redirected to Shanghai, which does not have the capacity for the sudden cargo influx China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains. Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city