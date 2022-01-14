CUBA
Efe mulls withdrawal
The Spanish state-owned newswire Efe, which has a large reach in Latin America, is considering leaving after several of its staff on the island had their credentials withdrawn, its president Gabriela Canas said on Wednesday. Authorities withheld the visa for a team member appointed in July last year, Efe said. They withdrew all credentials to Efe’s workers in November, just prior to planned protests, although two were quickly reinstated, it added. State-run media has said that Efe’s reporting was biased. “We are starting to evaluate our presence on the island. If we cannot practice journalism freely, there is nothing more we can do,” Canas said at an event in Madrid, according to a video posted on Efe’s Web site. Foreign journalists are allowed to work in Cuba only with the permission of the government.
ISRAEL
Goldfish drive fish tank
Goldfish might have short memories, but they might be able to drive, a university study showed. Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev found that a goldfish’s innate navigational abilities allowed it to steer a robotic vehicle toward a terrestrial target if given a food reward. The team placed a fish tank on a set of motorized wheels, while a camera system recorded the fish’s movements in the water and translated it into navigational directions. In a video released by the university, a fish can be seen “driving” the vehicle toward a colorful mark on the wall of the experiment room, visible through the clear sides of the tank. When the fish steered the vehicle to the mark, it received a food reward. “After a few days of training, the fish navigated to the target,” the university team said in a news release. “Moreover, they were able to do so even if they were interrupted in the middle by hitting a wall, and they were not fooled by false targets placed by the researchers.”
ITALY
Pope blesses record store
Pope Francis, a lover of classical music, made a surprise visit to a Rome record store to bless the premises — and picked up some vinyl while he was there. The 85-year-old pontiff slipped into Stereosound, near the Pantheon, on Tuesday evening to bless the shop after its recent renovation, a Vatican source said. The owners of the store are longtime friends of the Argentine pope, who has previously spoken of the power of music and is said to enjoy classical composers, but also tango. Vatican News reported the owner, Letizia, saying that the pope was an “old customer” who had been going to the shop since he was made a cardinal in 2001.
CANADA
Students to return to school
Students in the largest province, Ontario, are return to classrooms on Monday, and teachers and staff would be provided with non-fitted N95 masks, officials said on Wednesday. The provincial government earlier this month said that online learning would run until at least Monday, because of a surge in infections with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Ontario students have spent more time learning online during the COVID-19 pandemic than their peers elsewhere in the country. Students and staff in Ontario schools would each eventually receive two rapid tests to use if they develop COVID-19 symptoms. Officials said that parents would not be notified of an outbreak at their child’s school until there is a 30 percent absenteeism rate among staff and students.
