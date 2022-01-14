Global firms and financial institutions with the highest potential for curbing deforestation are largely failing to do so, undermining pledges to protect forests made at the COP26 climate summit in November last year, a report said yesterday.
The Forest 500 analysis by non-profit research group Global Canopy graded 350 companies most responsible for producing, using or trading commodities that drive deforestation, along with the 150 biggest banks, investment firms and pension funds that finance them.
One in three firms assessed had no forest commitments at all, and 72 percent addressed some, but not all of the forest-related commodities in their supply chains.
Photo: Reuters
Even those with commitments keyed to specific commodities — especially soy, beef and leather — “are failing to provide evidence of how they are implementing them,” the report said.
Not one among the 350 companies passed muster on a comprehensive approach to human rights.
“Too few companies recognize the climate risks that are caused by deforestation, with few including their supply chains in their reporting,” Global Canopy executive director Niki Mardas said.
Cargill, Colgate-Palmolive, Nestle Corp, Unilever and PepsiCo were among 15 companies sharing a favorable ranking, while about 60 companies — many from China, Brazil and Argentina — had the lowest score possible in the five-tier rating.
Progress is even more halting among financial companies, which provide more than US$5.5 trillion every year to companies in forest-risk supply chains, the report said.
Ninety-three of the 150 institutions analyzed did not have a deforestation policy covering investments and lending to companies most reliant on the commodities ravaging forests.
Less than two dozen of the banks or investment firms that do have deforestation policies report on progress made.
BNP Paris, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and Nordea of Finland were ranked above other financial institutions, but were still found wanting.
“Halting agriculture-driven deforestation to halve emissions and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 is not an option but a necessity for companies credibly committed to net zero,” Nigel Topping, former CEO of climate non-profit We Mean Business, said in a statement.
“There is no pathway to keep 1.5°C within reach without that,” he said.
Nations have embraced the goal of capping global warming at 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.
Deforestation — driven by commodity crops such as palm oil and soy, cattle pasture and timber exploitation — is a triple threat: to climate, communities and the diversity of life on Earth.
If tropical deforestation were a country, it would be the third-biggest source of carbon emissions after China and the US, and ahead of the EU and India.
Over the past two decades, the Amazon basin has lost about 10,000km2 every year, according to assessments based on satellite data.
In Brazil, deforestation rose by 22 percent last year, reaching the highest level in 15 years.
The food, feed and agriculture industries figure hugely in the report.
Companies that produce and sell soy, beef and palm oil make up just more than half those on the Forest 500 list, roughly split between manufacturers, retailers and fast-food chains, on the one hand, and agri-business, on the other.
Many of these companies are brand names known to consumers worldwide, making them vulnerable to shifting expectations.
“European voters and consumers are making this increasingly clear to us: They no longer want to buy products that are responsible for deforestation or forest degradation,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told world leaders at the COP26 summit.
New laws and regulations reflecting these new priorities are coming online.
In Britain, companies are required as of November to ensure there is no illegal deforestation in their supply chains, while a draft EU regulation would, if it becomes law, require corporate due diligence for six key commodities.
“The ranking shows that too many companies are ill-prepared for the regulatory changes coming down the track,” the report said.
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen