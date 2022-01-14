British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday faced an uncertain future, as he faced calls from within his Conservative Party to resign after he admitted attending a party at his official residence during a COVID-19 lockdown.
Johnson on Wednesday issued “heartfelt apologies” for attending the gathering at 10 Downing Street in May 2020, telling parliament he understood the public’s rage at the revelations.
Senior ministers rallied around to offer support to their leader, who won a landslide election victory in 2019, although media said the backing of British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, regarded as a potential successor to Johnson, appeared lukewarm.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Others were more direct. The Conservatives’ leader in Scotland, along with a handful of other prominent lawmakers, called for Johnson to resign, saying his position was untenable.
“The mood isn’t great,” Conservative lawmaker Jake Berry told BBC radio.
“There is a lot of concern amongst my colleagues about the damage that these revelations are doing to the Conservative Party, but I think yesterday there was a bit of a turning point of opinion,” he said.
Johnson admitted for the first time on Wednesday he had joined a gathering held in the garden of Downing Street, saying he had stayed for about 25 minutes to thank staff at what he thought was a work event. He said he regretted his action.
Media reports have said tables in the garden were set out for food and wine, while an invitation sent to about 100 people suggested taking advantage of the lovely weather.
“Bring your own booze,” it said.
At the time, social contact was limited to a bare minimum and many people were furious that they had been unable to visit loved ones on their deathbeds or attend funerals.
In response to opponents’ demands for his resignation, Johnson said people needed to wait for the outcome of an internal investigation being carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray, whose report is expected in the next two weeks.
The revelation about the party follows similar allegations about rule-breaking by Johnson and his officials earlier in May 2020 and during a Christmas lockdown at the end of that year.
A YouGov poll for the Times newspaper, carried out before Johnson’s apology, put the opposition Labour Party 10 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives, whose lead has evaporated.
The Conservative Party is notoriously ruthless in dispensing with leaders who are feared to damage their electoral chances, most recently forcing former British prime minister Theresa May from power after three years amid bitter internal squabbles over Brexit.
To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 elected Conservative lawmakers must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee,” with a small number saying they had already penned such letters.
Many lawmakers are said to be waiting for the outcome of Gray’s report before taking any action, newspapers said, while May’s local council elections could also be crucial in determining whether Johnson would face an insurrection.
“I think Boris Johnson is the right person to be the prime minister of our country, I think he is the prime minister who will win the next general election,” British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis told BBC TV.
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen