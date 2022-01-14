Japan is to allow medical workers who have been identified as close contacts of people infected with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 to keep working, after staff absences caused by a 14-day quarantine period stressed the health system in an area suffering from a large outbreak.
Healthcare staff can continue working as long as they pass daily tests, Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Shigeyuki Goto told reporters on Wednesday. The government is moving to allocate resources to those who need them the most as cases surge in Japan, which had all but snuffed out its wave of the Delta variant.
Nationwide, new COVOD-19 cases jumped by 13,044 on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since September.
In the southern island of Okinawa, the site of one of the nation’s largest COVID-19 outbreaks, the number of healthcare workers taking sick leave climbed to a record, forcing some medical institutions to limit their capacity to accept emergency patients, local media said.
A Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare panel plans to advise the government to cut the length of quarantine required for all other close contacts of Omicron cases to 10 days from 14 days after recognizing the new variant’s short incubation period, the Yomiuri Shinbun reported yesterday without citing anyone.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday said that the plan is under consideration.
“Experts have pointed out that it’s important to take appropriate measures so that society, including the healthcare system, can function properly,” Kishida told reporters in Tokyo.
If Japan decides to cut the quarantine period for all people who have been identified as close contacts of Omicron, it would follow the US and Australia, which require an isolation period of at least five days and seven days respectively.
The Tokyo prefectural government raised its COVID-19 alert to the second-highest level on a four-tier system, amid warnings that Omicron is quickly replacing the Delta variant and can cause social disruption.
A panel of experts advising the Tokyo government said that new daily cases can exceed 10,000 and there is a need to prepare a system that allows patients to be swiftly moved into isolation to stem the new wave of infections.
The panel also raised the virus alert to the third highest of all four stages.
Japan is introducing booster vaccinations to healthcare workers and the elderly. The government plans to boost the rest of the population starting around March. Almost 80 percent of Japanese residents are fully vaccinated with two shots, making it one of the most immunized nations among developed countries.
The government has also increased the number of medical institutions that are able to conduct visits to treat people at home in isolation by 30 percent to 16,000 from November, Goto said.
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked
Japan extended measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of next month and is to reopen mass vaccination centers as it battles an surge of COVID-19 cases, the government said yesterday. “We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. Local media said that there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan, but there were no immediate details from officials. The government is also to reopen