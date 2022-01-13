World News Quick Take

MEXICO

President catches COVID-19

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said he was doing well, despite catching COVID-19 for a second time, telling the country that the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 was less dangerous. “I’m feeling pretty good,” Lopez Obrador, 68, said in a video message played during a news conference led by Secretary of the Interior Adan Augusto Lopez in his absence. “Let’s not be scared. Fortunately this is a variant that does not have the level of danger of the Delta variant,” Lopez Obrador said with a croaky voice. He on Monday appeared in front of journalists speaking with a hoarse voice and without a mask. He at the time said that he was planning to get tested for COVID-19, but believed he had the flu. Hours later, he announced that he had tested positive. Lopez Obrador overcame a first bout of the virus early last year.

UNITED STATES

Democrat wins by-election

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was on Tuesday elected to fill the seat of late representative Alcee Hastings, boosting the Democrats’ slim majority in the House of Representatives. Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Jason Mariner, a Republican, in the state’s 20th congressional district, which is firmly Democratic. Hastings was the longest-serving member of the Florida delegation before he died in April last year. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly five-to-one ratio in the district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Reclaiming Hastings’ seat is to increase the Democrats’ slender House majority to 222 to 212.

UNITED KINGDOM

Windsor no-fly zone imposed

Police on Tuesday said they were imposing a no-fly zone above Windsor Castle, one of the queen’s primary residences, after a security review. The announcement came after a 19-year-old man was arrested for breaking into the castle grounds armed with a crossbow last month, as the monarch was spending a low-key festive season at Windsor. The Thames Valley Police force said that effective Jan. 27, no aircraft can enter airspace up to 760m above the castle within a radius of about 2.3km without special permission. “This order is an additional method to keep the community living near to this iconic location safe,” the force said in a statement. Windsor Castle lies west of London, near Heathrow Airport, the kingdom’s busiest hub.

UNITED STATES

Students walk out over rules

Students at Brooklyn Technical High School in New York on Tuesday staged a walkout in protest of the school’s in-person teaching mandates during a COVID-19 surge. The walkout, which went viral on Twitter, happened at the largest in-person high school in the state. The protest comes as COVID-19 cases in the city’s schools remain high and record numbers of schools across the country face closures amid staff shortages. On Monday, the city reported 11,825 student cases and 2,298 among staff.

UNITED STATES

Florida Keys link reopened

A segment of a 110-year-old Florida Keys bridge yesterday reopened to pedestrians and bicyclists following a US$44 million restoration. Construction on the 3.5km span of the Old Seven Mile Bridge began in late 2017. “What made the project challenging was that it is a historic bridge, and we had to restore the bridge to the same aesthetic fabric as the original,” project manager Tony Sabbag said. The bridge was completed in 1912 as part of the Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that connected the Keys with the mainland.

INDONESIA

Booster shots rolled out

The government yesterday began its COVID-19 booster program for the public, as the world’s fourth-most-populous nation hit an almost three-month high in cases amid the rise of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Elderly and immunocompromised residents, who are being prioritized in the program, lined up at local health centers to boost their defenses against a virus that has infected more than 4 million Indonesians. The booster rollout comes amid concern about the spread of the Omicron variant in the nation, which was hit by a crippling wave of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in July last year. On Tuesday, the nation recorded 802 new cases, the highest in almost three months, with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Panjaitan saying that numbers could peak next month.

SOUTH KOREA

Rescuers resume search

Rescuers yesterday resumed their search for six missing workers believed to be trapped at a collapsed construction site in the southern city of Gwangju. About 10 vehicles were destroyed, and dozens of nearby households and shops were forced to evacuate on Tuesday afternoon following the partial collapse of an apartment building that had been under construction in Hwajeongdong District. Emergency workers rescued three workers, including two who had been trapped in a shipping container pounded by rubble, but their operations were halted hours later over concerns that the 39-floor structure could further cave in. Following a safety inspection involving public and private experts and camera-equipped drones that flew around the building’s crumbled exterior, emergency workers were seen re-entering the site with search dogs yesterday afternoon. Officials said 394 workers had been employed at the construction site, including the six missing workers.

JAPAN

YouTuber firefighter fined

A firefighter moonlighting as a gaming YouTuber had cold water poured on his career by public officials, who uncovered the secret side hustle by identifying his voice in the lucrative videos. An anonymous tip-off prompted Wakayama City to launch an investigation into the 33-year-old’s channel, which had about 15,000 subscribers. However, because the firefighter never appeared on screen, a local official had to painstakingly comb through the clips for vocal clues to his identity, the city said. The man’s salary was cut in punishment for contravening a law limiting public workers’ engagement in commercial activities. Over a 10-month period he had uploaded more than 300 videos, typically showing him playing multiplayer strategy games — racking up about ￥1.15 million (US$9,970) in ad revenue. “We don’t necessarily think it’s a bad thing that he was a YouTuber,” city official Hidetaka Amano said yesterday. “But it’s the fact he was profiting from ads, some of which could be inappropriate in nature.”

PHILIPPINES

‘No vaccination, no ride’

The government has banned unvaccinated people from public transport in the capital following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to restrict their movement as COVID-19 infections surge. Commuters are required to show proofs of vaccination before riding buses, jeepneys, trains and other public transport in Metro Manila, the Department of Transportation said yesterday. The “no vaccination, no ride” policy will be in effect while the capital is under Alert Level 3, the third-highest in a five-step scale.