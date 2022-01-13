Arctic temperatures lead to school closures in US

AP





A mass of arctic air on Tuesday swept into the northeastern US, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week.

Schools in Massachusetts’ three largest cities — Boston, Worcester and Springfield — canceled classes, saying that they did not want children standing outside for extended periods waiting for buses.

“There has been an increase of covid with transportation personnel, which would result in buses running up to 30 minutes late,” the Worcester public schools wrote on Twitter. “The safety of our students and staff are always the focus of our decisions.”

A snow plow clears the east front of the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Low temperatures can result in frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, the US National Weather Service said.

Syracuse, New York, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Burlington, Vermont, were among communities that also closed public schools.

The closures came just a few days after many school closed because of snow on Friday.

The freezing temperatures were caused by a pocket of cold air descending from Canada, but the good news is that it is expected to be a short-lived cold spell, said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Norton, Massachusetts, office.

“We’re getting an arctic cold front with northwest flow, quickly switching to a southwest flow,” he said, adding that temperatures are expected to rise to about 4.5°C in the Boston area later in the week.

Wind chill temperatures in areas near lakes Erie and Ontario in New York state were expected to drop as low as minus-34°C by the afternoon.

To make matters worse, parts of the state were expected to be hit with up to 60cm of lake-effect snow and winds gusting up to 64 kph.

High temperatures in Vermont on Tuesday were expected to be several degrees below zero in some areas with wind chills of up to minus-37°C.

In New Hampshire, it was minus-32°C atop Mount Washington — known for its weather extremes — with a wind chill of nearly minus-58°C.

The Mount Washington Observatory posted a photograph on Facebook of a frozen plate of spaghetti supporting a fork.