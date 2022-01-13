A year after unprecedented charges against former Michigan governor Rick Snyder over water pollution in Flint, Michigan, a prosecution of him and eight others is moving slowly, bogged down by disputes over millions of documents and even whether some cases were filed in the proper court.
Snyder is charged with willful neglect of duty arising from a decree in 2014 to switch Flint’s water supply to the Flint River without treating it to reduce the corrosive effect on aging urban pipes. Lead contaminated the system, a disastrous result in the majority black community.
Snyder’s name was the biggest in the indictments announced in January last year, although he is facing misdemeanors while other senior members of his administration are dealing with more serious charges.
Photo: AP
Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter, related to nine Flint-area deaths blamed on Legionnaires’ disease during the water switch.
Some experts have pointed to bacteria in the river water for the outbreak.
Lyon and his lawyers were returning to court yesterday to argue that he did not owe a “personal duty” to individuals, under Michigan law, and that his case should be dismissed.
“Mr Lyon was a public administrator, not a health expert, and scores of qualified individuals at the state and local levels were investigating and responding to the outbreak at his direction,” his lawyers said in a court filing.
Prosecutors say that Lyon can be held criminally responsible because he knew about a rise in Legionnaires’ cases long before it was publicly announced and he could have done more.
Department chief medical executive Eden Wells faces the same charges.
A statewide group that represents local health departments is taking Lyon’s side, although US Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly turned down a request to add its voice to the case.
“Inventing criminal responsibility for public officials” would discourage people from serving in government, not make the public safer, the group said.
Snyder, who led the state for eight years until 2019, is the first current or former Michigan governor to be charged with crimes related to their time in office.
He has acknowledged that the Flint water switch, pushed by city managers whom he appointed, and subsequent lead contamination were tragic, but he has denied any personal wrongdoing.
Snyder’s legal team has attacked the case on several fronts, starting with location.
Defense attorneys say that he cannot be charged in a Flint court with neglect of duty when Snyder worked kilometers away in Ingham County.
That argument has so far failed, although an appeal is pending.
Meanwhile, prosecutors have lost key court decisions involving documents that were seized from state offices during the investigation. Search warrants apparently swept up records that include confidential communications involving lawyers during the Snyder administration, including Flint water issues and even the Detroit bankruptcy.
