Despite soaring cases and record COVID-19 hospitalizations, the US is approaching the “threshold” of transitioning to living with the virus as a manageable disease, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.
Speaking to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the top US scientist said that eliminating COVID-19 was unrealistic and that the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2, “with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody.”
“There’s no way we’re going to eradicate this” virus, he said, referring to its contagiousness, its propensity to mutate into new variants and the large pool of people unvaccinated against COVID-19.
Photo: AP
Those up to date with their vaccines remain well protected against severe outcomes, but vaccine efficacy against infection has fallen.
“As Omicron goes up and down,” the country would hopefully enter a new phase “where there’ll be enough protection in [the] community, enough drugs available so that when someone does get infected and is in a high-risk group, it will be very easy to treat that person,” Fauci said. “When we get there, there’s that transition, and we may be on the threshold of that right now.”
However, with the US recording almost 1 million infections a day, nearly 150,000 people in hospital and more than 1,200 daily deaths, “we’re not at that point,” he said.
Photo: AFP
Official data showed that there are 145,982 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US, even though a significant percentage are thought to be hospitalized “with” the disease rather than because of it.
Earlier, the 81-year-old Fauci slammed vaccine skeptic US Senator Rand Paul for unleashing “crazies” who were threatening his life and harassing his family, in unusually emotional testimony in front of a US Senate committee hearing.
US President Joe Biden’s top officials — including Fauci, his chief medical advisor, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walenksy and Acting US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock — were summoned to testify before the Senate about the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many fellow lawmakers focused their questions on the lack of adequate testing and confusing new guidelines on how infected people should end their isolation, Paul, who has railed against vaccine mandates and refused to get vaccinated, said that Fauci was personally to blame for people’s deaths.
Paul faulted Fauci for hundreds of thousands of deaths that occurred since Biden took office — although the vast majority of those fatalities were unvaccinated and health officials, including Fauci, have consistently advocated for vaccines.
“You personally attack me and with absolutely not a shred of evidence of anything you say,” Fauci responded. “All of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there and I have life threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls.”
Fauci said that a man was late last month arrested on his way from California to Washington armed with an assault rounds and multiple rounds of ammunition.
The man reportedly wanted to kill Fauci, because of what he said was blood on the scientist’s hands.
More than 100,000 people across France protested on Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab. The turnout was four times higher than the attendance at a Dec. 18 protest, in which 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates. The protesters oppose a planned law that would require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events. France’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,
‘ZERO’ STRATEGY: Carrie Lam said the airline faced a probe over its compliance with the rules after an outbreak was traced to air crew who breached quarantine Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong that began with the airline’s employees, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The revelation came as Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year early next month. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a “zero COVID” strategy that has largely cut the international finance hub off from the mainland and the rest of the world for the past two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay Pacific air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked