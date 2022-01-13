US on ‘threshold’ of living with virus: Anthony Fauci

OMICRON SURGING: Vaccines and measures to prevent severe illness would hopefully allow the country to enter a new phase in the pandemic, Biden’s adviser said

AFP, WASHINGTON





Despite soaring cases and record COVID-19 hospitalizations, the US is approaching the “threshold” of transitioning to living with the virus as a manageable disease, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the top US scientist said that eliminating COVID-19 was unrealistic and that the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2, “with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody.”

“There’s no way we’re going to eradicate this” virus, he said, referring to its contagiousness, its propensity to mutate into new variants and the large pool of people unvaccinated against COVID-19.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci testifies before a US Senate committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Those up to date with their vaccines remain well protected against severe outcomes, but vaccine efficacy against infection has fallen.

“As Omicron goes up and down,” the country would hopefully enter a new phase “where there’ll be enough protection in [the] community, enough drugs available so that when someone does get infected and is in a high-risk group, it will be very easy to treat that person,” Fauci said. “When we get there, there’s that transition, and we may be on the threshold of that right now.”

However, with the US recording almost 1 million infections a day, nearly 150,000 people in hospital and more than 1,200 daily deaths, “we’re not at that point,” he said.

US Senator Rand Paul speaks during a US Senate committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Official data showed that there are 145,982 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US, even though a significant percentage are thought to be hospitalized “with” the disease rather than because of it.

Earlier, the 81-year-old Fauci slammed vaccine skeptic US Senator Rand Paul for unleashing “crazies” who were threatening his life and harassing his family, in unusually emotional testimony in front of a US Senate committee hearing.

US President Joe Biden’s top officials — including Fauci, his chief medical advisor, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walenksy and Acting US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock — were summoned to testify before the Senate about the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many fellow lawmakers focused their questions on the lack of adequate testing and confusing new guidelines on how infected people should end their isolation, Paul, who has railed against vaccine mandates and refused to get vaccinated, said that Fauci was personally to blame for people’s deaths.

Paul faulted Fauci for hundreds of thousands of deaths that occurred since Biden took office — although the vast majority of those fatalities were unvaccinated and health officials, including Fauci, have consistently advocated for vaccines.

“You personally attack me and with absolutely not a shred of evidence of anything you say,” Fauci responded. “All of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there and I have life threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls.”

Fauci said that a man was late last month arrested on his way from California to Washington armed with an assault rounds and multiple rounds of ammunition.

The man reportedly wanted to kill Fauci, because of what he said was blood on the scientist’s hands.