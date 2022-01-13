‘Wordle’ clones criticized for monetizing free game

‘OPPORTUNISTS’: The creator of the viral word game has vowed to keep it completely free, but a host of similar apps have been accused of trying to cash in

The Guardian





No good deed goes unpunished — as is the case with Wordle, the viral linguistic guessing game that found itself with a deluge of apparent clones flooding Apple’s App Store this past week.

Initially created by software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner, a puzzle aficionado, the brainteaser skyrocketed in popularity, blooming from just 90 daily players in November to more than 2 million now.

Wordle involves players getting six tries to find the five-letter word of the day.

A person plays the online world game Wordle on a mobile phone in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

While Wardle’s game is entirely housed in a Web browser, a host of apps — in an apparent effort to capitalize on Wordle’s popularity — soon sprang up with names like Wordus and Wordle 3D.

All of them appeared to mirror the mechanics — and even look — of the original puzzle, where players have six tries to guess a five-letter word each day.

In the most striking example, titled Wordle The App, users were offered a free trial, as well as a US$30 annual subscription for a premium-tier version. Its developer, New York-based entrepreneur Zach Shakked, bragged on his Twitter account about monetizing Wardle’s game, which is completely free.

TRADEMARK?

It was later taken down, and Shakked said he had “crossed a line,” but maintained that it was a generic word game, that the name Wordle was not trademarked and claimed he had not made any money from his app.

“I am a bit suspicious of mobile apps that demand your attention and send you push notifications to get more of your attention,” Wardle has previously said in a BBC Radio interview.

“There are also no ads and I am not doing anything with your data, and that is also quite deliberate,” he said.

Many apparent copycats have since been removed from the App Store, but not before users took to social media to lament the murkiness of copyright laws.

Others viewed the clone apps as a direct assault on the nature of Wordle, which is “simple, fun, satisfying and free,” and an antidote to cynicism, as described in the Guardian.

“This is why tech culture sucks,” one posting read.

QUIZ SHOW

Others have pointed out that Wordle itself seems to draw inspiration from other language puzzles, including US TV show Lingo — which also featured a five-letter guessing game.

It is a testament to Wordle’s virality that it has spawned so many replicas and spin-offs — some of which have, themselves, achieved a level of popularity.

Among the free-to-play Wordle-style games online are Queerdle, which describes itself as a “yassification of Wordle” with a pink background and more risque solutions; Sweardle, dedicated to four-letter expletives; and the infuriatingly absurd Letterle –— where users have 26 tries to guess just a single letter.