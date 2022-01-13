Tianjin’s time off for tests shows economic risks

Bloomberg





The northern Chinese city of Tianjin — one of the world’s biggest ports and a production hub for foreign businesses — yesterday ordered a half-day break for a second round of COVID-19 testing on all 14 million residents, the latest sign that China’s face-off with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 could disrupt vital supply chains.

All government agencies and companies in the city got a break yesterday afternoon while employees were asked to “remain still” for its second round of mass COVID-19 testing, a notice issued by Tianjin’s municipal government said.

Some companies are already feeling the pressure as the northern port city scrambles to contain the spread of the ultra-contagious variant in the community.

A health worker collects a swab from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a makeshift testing site for COVID-19 in Tianjin, China, in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp has since Monday halted production in Tianjin in response to the municipal government’s move to test citizens for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said.

Volkswagen AG has also suffered from shutdowns of its joint-venture plants and key suppliers in recent outbreaks in Tianjin and another port city, Ningbo, in eastern China.

Throughout the pandemic, Chinese authorities have resorted to widespread testing of millions, yet the rare announcement of a half-day break dedicated to testing underscores the government’s resolve to sticking to its “COVID-19 Zero” playbook against the Omicron variant, which has been shown to cause fewer hospitalizations, but spreads very swiftly.

Worries are already growing that China’s COVID-19 lockdowns could hurt demand, and possibly ripple through the global economy, particularly hurting commodity exporters.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc this week cut its economic growth forecast for China this year to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent amid expectations of escalating curbs to counter Omicron.

Tianjin is also home to a key assembly hub for Airbus SE, delivering aircraft to airlines in China and the broader Asia region.

Omicron has the potential to significantly change the picture in China, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said earlier this week, but added that the company’s plant in Tianjin has not been affected.

Tianjin port, the world’s ninth-biggest by container volumes in 2020, told Xinhua news agency that it is operating normally while workers take turns to get swabbed for COVID-19 this week.

Health authorities in Tianjin discovered an infection cluster in the southern part of the city caused by the Omicron variant.

A total of 97 people tested positive in the city’s first round of mass testing of 14 million residents.

Additional reporting by AP