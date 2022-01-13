Russia, PRC block Mali sanctions

‘DISAPPOINTED’: ECOWAS members were hoping the UN Security Council would support new sanctions to expedite Mali’s transition to constitutional rule

AP, UNITED NATIONS





Russia and China on Tuesday blocked the UN Security Council from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026, a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation.

Kenyan Ambassador to the UN Martin Kimani said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) he was “disappointed” that the council could not agree on what he called a “relatively mild” press statement.

Kimani said the council’s failure to support ECOWAS’ actions spurred its three African members — Kenya, Ghana and Gabon — to speak to reporters to fully back the regional bloc’s position, “including the imposition of sanctions on the military authorities in Mali to ensure an expedited transition to constitutional rule.”

Buses bound for Economic Community of West African States member countries are parked at a bus station while waiting for cross-border transport to resume in Bamako on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Mali has struggled to contain an Islamic insurgency since 2012. Extremist rebels were forced from power in Mali’s northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation, but they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies. Insecurity has worsened with attacks on civilians and UN peacekeepers.

In August 2020, Malian President Boubacar Ibrahim Keita was overthrown in a coup that included Colonel Assimi Goita. In June last year, Goita was sworn in as president of a transitional government after carrying out his second coup in nine months.

The junta initially had agreed to hold a new election late next month, but the military leadership now says the presidential ballot would not take place until 2026 because of deepening insecurity across the country, giving Goita four more years in power.

ECOWAS leaders responded on Sunday, calling Goita’s delayed timetable “totally unacceptable” and saying it “simply means that an illegitimate military transition government will take the Malian people hostage during the next five years.”

They imposed new sanctions, suspending most commerce and financial aid to Mali, closing land and air borders with other members of ECOWAS and activating the bloc’s standby force, saying it “will have to be ready for any eventuality.”

The US, the UK, France and other Security Council members joined the Africans in supporting ECOWAS’ actions.

UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN James Kariuki called Mali’s decision to delay elections “deeply disappointing,” saying “it brings into question the transitional authorities’ commitment to democracy and the rule of law, despite assurances given to members of this council during our visit to Bamako last October.”

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield accused Mali’s transitional government of a “blatant lack of political will ... to make progress toward organizing elections” and said a five-year transition “extends the pain of the people.”

The three countries also criticized the presence of the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, in Mali.

French Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas De Riviere reiterated his country’s condemnation of the deployment of mercenaries from the Wagner Group “who are known to threaten civilians, loot resources, violate international law and the sovereignty of states.”

He expressed regret that Mali’s transitional authorities “are using already limited public funds to pay foreign mercenaries instead of supporting the national forces and public services for the benefit of the Malian people.”

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has said that the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and he has insisted that the Russian government is not involved.

Malian Ambassador to the UN Issa Konfourou told the Security Council there are no mercenaries on Malian soil.

Russian trainers are in Mali to advise and train its military on the use of military equipment acquired by the government from Russia, he added.