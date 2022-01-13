North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally oversaw the successful test of a hypersonic missile, state media said yesterday, and urged North Korea to press ahead with building more “strategic military muscle.”
Pictures in state media showed Kim using binoculars to observe the second missile launch by the nuclear-armed nation in less than a week. Hypersonic missiles are listed among the “top priority” tasks for strategic weapons development in North Korea’s five-year plan.
After the launch, Kim said that North Korea must “further accelerate the efforts to steadily build up the country’s strategic military muscle, both in quality and quantity, and further modernize the army,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Photo: AFP / KCNA VIA KNS
Tuesday’s test, which came as the UN Security Council met in New York City to discuss Pyongyang’s weapons program, sparked swift condemnation, with the US Department of State saying that it was a “threat ... to the international community.”
It was the third reported North Korean test of a hypersonic gliding missile. The first, which took place four months ago, was followed by one last week.
The most recent test demonstrated “the superior maneuverability of the hypersonic glide vehicle,” KCNA reported.
KCNA added that it accurately hit a target about 1,000km away.
The South Korean military, which had cast doubt on Pyongyang’s initial claims, said that the missile launched on Tuesday had reached hypersonic speeds and showed clear signs of “progress” from last week’s test.
The missile flew 700km at an altitude of about 60km at a speed of Mach 10, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds of at least Mach 5 — five times the speed of sound — and can maneuver mid-flight.
“Everything about this test is a reminder that North Korea is all-in on a new military modernization campaign,” Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace wrote on Twitter yesterday.
Russia, the US and China have all reported successfully testing hypersonic glide missiles. Russia is generally seen as the world leader in the technology.
Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said the weapon was not ready for deployment.
“Nonetheless, Pyongyang’s ability to threaten its neighbors continues to grow,” he said.
