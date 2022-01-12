World News Quick Take

UNITED NATIONS

Afghan ‘future’ requires aid

The residents of Afghanistan need US$4.4 billion in aid this year, while a further US$623 million is required to support the millions of Afghans sheltering beyond its borders, Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said yesterday. “A full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms. My message is urgent: Don’t shut the door on the people of Afghanistan,” Griffiths said. “Help us scale up and stave off widespread hunger, disease, malnutrition and ultimately death,” he said. Without the aid package, “there won’t be a future,” he added.

AFGHANISTAN

Pleas for professor’s release

Supporters of Kabul University professor Faizullah Jalal, one of the most vocal critics of the Taliban, are calling for his release after he was arrested on Saturday. Jalal was detained after the Taliban accused him of attacking them on social media. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter: “A fanatic named #Jalal has been arrested for his remarks on social media inciting people against the #system.” However, Faizullah Jalal’s daughter, Hosna Jalal, said the accounts listed by the Taliban were fake. “We had in fact reported them to Twitter a week prior, but they didn’t take any action,” said Hosna Jalal, who is studying in Europe. “We don’t know where he is being held or how he is doing,” she added.

THAILAND

African swine fever detected

Authorities yesterday said that African swine fever had been detected in a surface swab sample collected at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom Province, marking the country’s first official confirmation of the disease. Authorities launched a probe over the weekend, after growing speculation that the disease was already decimating pig herds and amid accusations of a cover-up. One sample tested positive for African swine fever out of 309 collected, including blood samples from pigs at 10 farms and surface swabs at two slaughterhouses, Department of Livestock Development Director-General Sorravis Thaneto told a news conference, where he vowed to trace the source of the disease.

PHILIPPINES

Six killed in prison brawl

Six inmates were killed and 33 wounded during a fight in an overcrowded jail, authorities said yesterday. The brawl happened on Monday between rival gangs at the Caloocan City Jail in Metro Manila, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman Xavier Solda said. An investigation is under way into the cause of a fight that started between two inmates before others joined, Solda said. A ban on family visits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic might have been a factor, he said. About 1,900 inmates were squeezed into the jail, which is designed for 200, he added.

INDIA

A million to dip in Ganges

Nearly 1 million Hindu worshipers are expected to gather at the Ganges to take a dip on Friday and Saturday, Bankim Chandra Hazra, minister of Sundarban affairs in the West Bengal Government, said yesterday. Tens of thousands of pilgrims have reached the site of the annual festival, known as Gangasagar Mela, on an island in West Bengal. “The crowd might swell to anywhere between 800,000 to 1 million. We are trying to implement all COVID-19 protocols,” Bankim Chandra Hazra said. “We have also arranged for sprinkling of the holy water from drones so that there is no crowding ... but the sadhus [Hindu holy men] are bent on taking the dip. We can’t prevent them,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Cops fired over Pokemon

Two police officers who went off to hunt for Pokemon instead of responding to a robbery have been fired. Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell cruised the streets, bagging fantastic creatures in the smartphone game, but no criminals, court documents showed. An in-car recording of their conversation revealed that they had heard a dispatch for a robbery at a Los Angeles department store, but drove off instead. “Officer Mitchell alerted Lozano that Snorlax ‘just popped up,’” the documents showed. “The [recording] captured the petitioners discussing Pokemon as they drove to different locations where the virtual creatures apparently appeared on their mobile phones,” they showed. The two men admitted failing to respond to the robbery call, but denied having played Pokemon Go.

DENMARK

Top spy held over leaks

The head of military intelligence has been in prison for a month accused of leaking confidential documents to journalists, media reports said on Monday after a mainly closed-door court hearing. Daily Politiken reported that Lars Findsen had pleaded not guilty, and the rest of the proceedings were held in private. Findsen took over as head of the service in 2015, but he and two other senior military intelligence officials were suspended in 2020. They were accused of hiding “essential and crucial information,” and providing “false information to the authorities,” amid suspicions his service was conducting illegal surveillance. The exact charges and nature of the leaks have not been made public.

BELGIUM

Europol told to erase data

The eurozone’s data protection watchdog on Monday said that it had ordered Europol to delete data on individuals with no links to crime that did not respect safeguards on storing such information. The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said it intervened after Europol failed to comply with a 2020 warning that it was retaining personal data not linked to crime. It added that the data was being kept “for longer than necessary, contrary to the principles of data minimization and storage limitation.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Fury over lockdown parties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior officials in his Downing Street office faced renewed anger on Monday after an e-mail emerged inviting staff to bring drinks to a gathering during a COVID-19 lockdown. Martin Reynolds, the senior civil servant in Johnson’s office, sent the e-mail to more than 100 Downing Street employees in Number 10. “After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No. 10 garden this evening,” said the e-mail sent on May 20 last year, when the nation was in its first lockdown.

UNITED STATES

Pilot saved twice

A pilot was pulled to safety from his downed plane seconds before it was smashed to pieces by a speeding train in California, police said Monday. In bodycam footage, the bloodied pilot can be seen trapped in his cockpit as Los Angeles police officers desperately work to free him. The video shows the frantic race against time as the train hurtles down the tracks toward the stranded plane. The officers manage to yank the pilot free, and drag him along the road away from the level crossing, shouting “Go! Go! Go! Go! Go!” as the train crashes into the plane, sending debris everywhere.