AFP, TRIPOLI, Lebanon





If he was not making good money smuggling irregular migrants to the EU by sea, Ibrahim himself might have joined the growing exodus from crisis-hit Lebanon.

“If I didn’t work in this profession, I would have left, just like so many other people,” said the 42-year-old trafficker, who asked to use a pseudonym when he spoke to Agence France-Presse in the northern city of Tripoli.

“Maybe I would have turned to someone to smuggle me out,” he said, his face hidden by a COVID-19 mask and a hoodie.

Lebanon, in the throes of a brutal economic crisis, is no longer just a launchpad for Syrian refugees and other foreign migrants.

Its own desperate citizens now also risk drowning in the Mediterranean in their quest for a better life.

“There are many Lebanese who want to leave... They are ready to sell their houses, sell their cars, sell everything, just to make it out,” said Ibrahim, a former school bus driver whose tumbling income led him to people smuggling.

In Lebanon, a country of about 6 million people, the currency has crashed, people’s purchasing power has plummeted and the monthly minimum wage is now worth US$22.

Ibrahim said he organized an illicit sea crossing to Europe in 2019 for a Lebanese family of five now residing in Germany. Since then, he said he has organized nine others, including his latest in September, which saw 25 Lebanese nationals arrive in Italy.

Sitting on a bench on Tripoli’s coast, Bilal Moussa, 34, was watching the giant waves that almost swallowed him in November. Taking a long drag from a cigarette, the father of three said he would try again.

“There is no future here, not for us and not for our children,” said Moussa, who quit his supermarket job because his monthly salary of US$55 barely paid for his commute.

In September, Moussa decided to attempt the sea voyage to Italy.

He sold his car and borrowed US$1,500 from a friend to cover the US$4,000 for the trip.

On Nov. 19, Moussa packed a small duffel bag and left his home in the Dinniyeh region without even telling his wife.

Two hours after his group took off in an 18m craft, a navy boat took chase, but the captain sped off and lost his tail after an hour-long white-knuckle chase.

The next terrifying moment came when the engine broke down and the boat started to sink, in the dark.

Panicked passengers started throwing suitcases and fuel tanks overboard.

Moussa and others contacted relatives back home to send help, which arrived several hours later.

A Lebanese army ship came and towed them back ashore, where passengers were interrogated and then released.

“I felt defeated because I came back, because I didn’t make it,” Moussa said. “But I am going to leave again... We have no path ahead but the sea.”