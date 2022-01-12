EU, US expand Nicaragua sanctions

INAUGURATION: Daniel Ortega, who was sworn in for a fourth term, called US sanctions cowardly and cruel, not just to Nicaragua, but also to Cuba and Venezuela

AFP, MANAGUA





Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Monday was sworn in as the head of state for a fourth straight term, as the EU and the US tightened sanctions over impugned elections held in November with all his challengers in jail.

“Yes, I swear,” said Ortega, as he and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who was re-elected vice president, were sworn in at a ceremony attended by the presidents of Cuba and Venezuela and envoys from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria, among others.

Even before the event got under way, the EU announced fresh sanctions against individuals it accuses of “undermining democracy” and human rights abuses in Nicaragua, including Ortega’s daughter and a son — both working as presidential advisers.

Supporters of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega wait outside the Presidential Palace before the inauguration of Ortega’s fourth consecutive term in office in Managua on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Others sanctioned “in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua” were senior officials of the nation’s police force and electoral body, the EU said.

In Washington, the US Department of the Treasury placed sanctions on six regime officials, including two generals, the defense minister, the head of the Supreme Electoral Council and officials of the telecommunications regulator, who allegedly ran a social media troll farm to help Ortega.

Travel restrictions were imposed on 116 individuals tied to the regime, including mayors, prosecutors, security and university officials “complicit in undermining democracy,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

In his inaugural address, Ortega, 76, mocked the sanctions, calling them a “decoration” for Brenda Rocha, the electoral council head, who was one of the officials sanctioned.

He called the US measures “cowardly” and “cruel ... not just to Nicaragua,” but also to Cuba and Venezuela, which have also been subjected for years to “brutal sanctions” that he said must cease.

In the months leading up to the Nov. 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega.

As the international community rained opprobrium and sanctions on Ortega, he sought to improve ties with economic giants China and Russia.

Managua switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing, in return for which China reopened its embassy in the Central American nation and donated thousands of COVID-19 vaccines.

Moscow, in response to outreach from Managua, provided the country with wheat, vaccines, even buses for public transport.

Ortega, with Murillo on his ticket, garnered 75 percent of the vote in November.

The election took place without independent international observers and with most foreign media denied access to the country.

The Nicaraguan parliament is dominated by Ortega allies, who also control the judiciary and electoral bodies.

Days before the election, Facebook announced it had closed a Nicaraguan government troll farm spreading anti-opposition messages.