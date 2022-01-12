Haitian Senate reconvenes after a year due to turmoil

‘WORK TOGETHER’: Senate President Joseph Lambert told fellow senators and people listening outside via speakers that ‘this year should be a year of dialogue’

The Haitian Senate on Monday reconvened for the first time in a year with only a handful of legislators present, a move that highlighted the country’s dysfunctional government as it prepares for elections following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The 30-member Senate has only 10 lawmakers because the country failed to hold legislative elections originally to be held in October 2019 and later postponed several times.

Of the 10 members, only seven showed up as Senate President Joseph Lambert delivered his speech at the Haitian Parliament in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Elections need to be held this year to make Haiti stronger and award it legitimacy, he said, adding that he worried about a lack of consensus.

“We have to work together,” he said as supporters inside the parliament and those listening outside via speakers clapped.

“This year should be a year of dialogue,” he added.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has pledged to hold general elections this year, but he has not provided a specific date.

Elections were to be held last year, but they were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spike in gang violence and Moise’s killing.

Shortly after the July 7 assassination, Lambert declared himself president of Haiti with the support of several politicians, but the move was largely ignored.

Lambert also has criticized an accord that Henry signed with several political leaders and organizations in a bid to build a provisional consensus government to lead Haiti until elections are held.

Henry was expected to meet with the remaining senators on Monday as the country debated the length of their terms.