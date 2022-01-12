N Korea test-fires second ballistic missile in a week

Reuters, SEOUL





North Korea yesterday appeared to test-fire a ballistic missile for the second time in less than a week, drawing condemnation from South Korea, Japan and the US, where officials said the repeated launches risked destabilizing the region.

The suspected ballistic missile launch was detected a about 7:27am from an inland area of North Korea toward the ocean off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The South Korean National Security Council held an emergency meeting where members expressed “strong regret” that the missile test came at a time when regional stability is extremely important, and urged North Korea to resume dialogue and cooperation, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

People walk past a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul yesterday. Photo: AFP

The US military’s Indopacific Command (INDOPACOM) said it was aware of the test and was coordinating with its allies and partners.

“While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilising impact of the DPRK’s illicit weapons program,” INDOPACOM said in a statement, using the initials of North Korea’s official name.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that if the projectile followed a normal trajectory for ballistic missiles it would have flown less than 700km, similar to recent tests of short-range ballistic missiles by North Korea.

“The recent actions of North Korea, such as the multiple launches of projectiles including ballistic missiles, are actions that threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the surrounding regions, and we strongly condemn it,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a daily briefing in Tokyo.

Coming after nuclear-armed North Korea claimed to have tested a hypersonic missile on Wednesday last week, the launch underscored North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s vow to bolster the military at a time when talks with South Korea and the US have stalled.

North Korea’s recent tests have overshadowed its pursuit of a potentially risky rocket-fuel system that analysts say could allow the nuclear-armed state to deploy and launch its missiles faster during a war.

Most of the country’s largest ballistic missiles use liquid fuel, which typically requires them to be loaded with propellant at their launch site before they can be fired — a time-consuming step that makes them easier to spot and destroy.

Pyongyang has also pursued solid-fuel technology, but so far most of those engines have been used on smaller, short-range missiles.

Recent tests suggest North Korean military scientists are pursuing a third option: a “missile fuel ampoule” system to seal the liquid propellant and oxidizer tanks within the missile’s airframe, allowing them to be fueled at the factory and ready to use.

The volatility of the fuel-storage system the North Koreans are pursuing casts doubt on its military usefulness, said Markus Schiller, a missile expert based in Europe.

Those rocket engines use nitrogen tetroxide (NTO) as an oxidizer and unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine as fuel. Both are highly toxic as well as “hypergolic,” which means they react violently when in contact with each other.

That explosion is channeled through a nozzle to power the rocket, but the chemicals can be highly vulnerable to shocks and temperature.

“You are driving around with a bomb,” Schiller said. “The moment the missile tanks rupture because you hit a pothole, or because someone shoots at the missile, all will be gone in a thick red cloud.”