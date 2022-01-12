The wife of a repeatedly detained Chinese human rights lawyer died of cancer on Monday in the US after her husband’s pleas to be allowed to leave China and reunite with her went ignored, rights advocates said.
Zhang Qing (張青) fled to the US with the couple’s children in 2009 after her husband, Yang Maodong (楊茂東), highlighted local corruption in a Chinese village and was imprisoned.
Zhang was diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer in January last year and died in hospital at the age of 55, the New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Monday.
Yang had published an open letter to the Chinese government in January after learning of Zhang’s diagnosis, begging authorities to “have empathy for ordinary people” and allow him to leave the country to visit his wife.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post last month, Zhang said her life was coming to an end, and that multiple attempts by her husband to leave China and join her had been blocked.
Yang — who also goes by his pen-name Guo Feixiong (郭飛雄) — is a writer and lawyer known for helping residents of a southern Chinese village organize themselves in 2006 against a local Chinese Communist Party boss who they accused of illegally selling their land to enrich himself.
Yang has been imprisoned repeatedly and faced police harassment and numerous beatings as a result of his advocacy. His whereabouts are unknown. Zhang said in the interview that she had not been able to contact him for several months.
Zhang and Yang had been unable to see each other since Yang’s detention in 2006, with Yang being blocked by authorities from leaving the country even during his intermittent periods outside of detention, Human Rights Watch said.
“Only by releasing Guo and allowing him to leave China to attend her funeral can Chinese authorities begin to mitigate the cruelty inflicted on the couple and their family,” researcher Yaqiu Wang (王亞秋) wrote in the statement on Monday, using the advocate’s pen-name.
The Washington-based coalition Chinese Human Rights Defenders also called Beijing’s treatment of the couple “cruel and inhumane.”
“It’s senseless and malicious to keep Guo Feixiong from saying a final farewell to his dying wife,” said Renee Xia (夏濃), the group’s director.
