World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Infections cross 1 million

The country must “push through” an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, as infections exceeded 1 million, more than half in the past week alone. Growing hospital admissions have forced officials to restore curbs in some states, as businesses grapple with staff shortages due to sickness or isolation requirements. “You’ve got two choices here: You can push through or you can lock down. We are for pushing through,” he told reporters in Canberra.

MALAYSIA

Villager killed by tiger

A villager has been killed in a tiger attack, with government rangers shooting dead the critically endangered creature, authorities said. The 59-year-old victim, Anek Along, was attacked on Friday near the town of Gua Musang. The 120kg tiger then rushed other villagers who threw spears to fend it off, wounding its face, wildlife officials said. Rangers arrived a few hours later and shot dead the tiger after it charged them. Kelantan Department of Wildlife Director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said authorities were “sad” that they were forced to kill the tiger.

IRAN

Judiciary staff protest wages

Civil servants in one of the country’s most powerful sectors, the judiciary, held rare demonstrations on Sunday against the government’s refusal to increase their pay. President Ebrahim Raisi had proposed a salary hike in the last weeks of his previous job as chief justice, but the new government that he leads changed its mind. Hit by severe economic sanctions imposed since 2018 by the US, the country has seen its inflation rate surge to close to 60 percent. Shargh news agency on Sunday published video of a protest by hundreds of men and women in front of parliament in Tehran, chanting: “If our problem is not resolved, we will shut down the justice system.”

MALI

Neighbors to cut ties

West African nations would close their borders with the country, sever diplomatic ties and impose tough economic sanctions in response to its “unacceptable” delay in holding elections following a military coup in 2020, the 15-state Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Sunday. The measures represent a hardening of its stance toward the country, whose interim authorities have proposed holding elections in December 2025 instead of next month. In a communique issued after an emergency summit in Ghana’s capital, Accra, ECOWAS said it found the proposed timetable for a transition back to constitutional rule “totally unacceptable.”

SUDAN

Second protester dies

A second protester has died after being hit in the head with a tear gas canister in protests against military rule, medics said yesterday. This brings the death toll from Sunday’s protest to two — and the toll from protests since an October military coup to 63. The other protester died after being hit in the neck by a tear gas canister, said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is aligned with the protest movement. Police said in a statement yesterday that they “dealt with security breaches with the appropriate amount of force,” and that one citizen had died and nine had been injured. They also said that 22 police officers had been injured and that 86 suspects had been arrested.

UNITED KINGDOM

Hospital might lose staff

King’s College Hospital chief executive Clive Kay told the BBC’s Sunday Morning that his organization was working urgently to encourage staff to come forward for vaccination to avoid redeploying or losing them. About 10 percent of the 14,000 staff at the hospital are yet to be fully vaccinated ahead of a mandate for all National Health Service staff who work directly with patients that comes into force on April 1. Losing more than 1,000 staff would be the most extreme outcome, Kay said. “We’re having conversations with staff, line managers are having conversations with staff, we have a helpline,” he said. “Ultimately if individuals choose not to, it’s their choice, their personal choice.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Jubilee work under way

The country is to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee this year with a pudding contest, pageantry and public holidays, Buckingham Palace said yesterday. Elizabeth was proclaimed queen on Feb. 6, 1952, after the death of her father, George VI. At 95, she would become the only British monarch to have ruled for 70 years. The 1977 Silver Jubilee saw nationwide street parties and the queen processing through London in her carriage, as well as the release of the Sex Pistols’ punk anthem God Save The Queen. The Golden Jubilee in 2002 saw the public revive the tradition of street parties, while the 2012 Diamond Jubilee featured a flotilla of 1,000 boats on the River Thames.

UNITED STATES

Warning sent to Iran

Washington on Sunday said that it refused to be threatened by Iran’s weekend sanctioning of about 50 Americans including senior officials. “Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. “Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 52 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” he added. The Islamic republic on Saturday announced the sanctions, including on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, for their role in the death of general Qassem Soleimani.

UNITED STATES

Bob Saget dies at 65

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom Full House, was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at age 65, authorities and his family said on Sunday. The cause of Saget’s death was unclear. Emergency responders found the actor unresponsive on Sunday afternoon in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said. Saget had just started a comedy tour and performed near Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. In his last Instagram post, he reflected on the “really nice audience” and “lots of positivity.”

MEXICO

Dozens hurt in prison riot

A riot erupted inside a prison over prisoners trying to extort money from others and 56 inmates were inured, authorities said on Saturday. Officials said the riot began on Friday at the Apodaca prison, just outside Monterrey. Aldo Fasci, the public safety secretary for Nuevo Leon state, said that the injuries were all caused by beatings and that no firearms were involved. “There were no firearms, all the injuries were caused by blows,” Fasci said.