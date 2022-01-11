AUSTRALIA
Infections cross 1 million
The country must “push through” an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, as infections exceeded 1 million, more than half in the past week alone. Growing hospital admissions have forced officials to restore curbs in some states, as businesses grapple with staff shortages due to sickness or isolation requirements. “You’ve got two choices here: You can push through or you can lock down. We are for pushing through,” he told reporters in Canberra.
MALAYSIA
Villager killed by tiger
A villager has been killed in a tiger attack, with government rangers shooting dead the critically endangered creature, authorities said. The 59-year-old victim, Anek Along, was attacked on Friday near the town of Gua Musang. The 120kg tiger then rushed other villagers who threw spears to fend it off, wounding its face, wildlife officials said. Rangers arrived a few hours later and shot dead the tiger after it charged them. Kelantan Department of Wildlife Director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said authorities were “sad” that they were forced to kill the tiger.
IRAN
Judiciary staff protest wages
Civil servants in one of the country’s most powerful sectors, the judiciary, held rare demonstrations on Sunday against the government’s refusal to increase their pay. President Ebrahim Raisi had proposed a salary hike in the last weeks of his previous job as chief justice, but the new government that he leads changed its mind. Hit by severe economic sanctions imposed since 2018 by the US, the country has seen its inflation rate surge to close to 60 percent. Shargh news agency on Sunday published video of a protest by hundreds of men and women in front of parliament in Tehran, chanting: “If our problem is not resolved, we will shut down the justice system.”
MALI
Neighbors to cut ties
West African nations would close their borders with the country, sever diplomatic ties and impose tough economic sanctions in response to its “unacceptable” delay in holding elections following a military coup in 2020, the 15-state Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Sunday. The measures represent a hardening of its stance toward the country, whose interim authorities have proposed holding elections in December 2025 instead of next month. In a communique issued after an emergency summit in Ghana’s capital, Accra, ECOWAS said it found the proposed timetable for a transition back to constitutional rule “totally unacceptable.”
SUDAN
Second protester dies
A second protester has died after being hit in the head with a tear gas canister in protests against military rule, medics said yesterday. This brings the death toll from Sunday’s protest to two — and the toll from protests since an October military coup to 63. The other protester died after being hit in the neck by a tear gas canister, said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is aligned with the protest movement. Police said in a statement yesterday that they “dealt with security breaches with the appropriate amount of force,” and that one citizen had died and nine had been injured. They also said that 22 police officers had been injured and that 86 suspects had been arrested.
UNITED KINGDOM
Hospital might lose staff
King’s College Hospital chief executive Clive Kay told the BBC’s Sunday Morning that his organization was working urgently to encourage staff to come forward for vaccination to avoid redeploying or losing them. About 10 percent of the 14,000 staff at the hospital are yet to be fully vaccinated ahead of a mandate for all National Health Service staff who work directly with patients that comes into force on April 1. Losing more than 1,000 staff would be the most extreme outcome, Kay said. “We’re having conversations with staff, line managers are having conversations with staff, we have a helpline,” he said. “Ultimately if individuals choose not to, it’s their choice, their personal choice.”
UNITED KINGDOM
Jubilee work under way
The country is to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee this year with a pudding contest, pageantry and public holidays, Buckingham Palace said yesterday. Elizabeth was proclaimed queen on Feb. 6, 1952, after the death of her father, George VI. At 95, she would become the only British monarch to have ruled for 70 years. The 1977 Silver Jubilee saw nationwide street parties and the queen processing through London in her carriage, as well as the release of the Sex Pistols’ punk anthem God Save The Queen. The Golden Jubilee in 2002 saw the public revive the tradition of street parties, while the 2012 Diamond Jubilee featured a flotilla of 1,000 boats on the River Thames.
UNITED STATES
Warning sent to Iran
Washington on Sunday said that it refused to be threatened by Iran’s weekend sanctioning of about 50 Americans including senior officials. “Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. “Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 52 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” he added. The Islamic republic on Saturday announced the sanctions, including on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, for their role in the death of general Qassem Soleimani.
UNITED STATES
Bob Saget dies at 65
Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom Full House, was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at age 65, authorities and his family said on Sunday. The cause of Saget’s death was unclear. Emergency responders found the actor unresponsive on Sunday afternoon in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said. Saget had just started a comedy tour and performed near Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. In his last Instagram post, he reflected on the “really nice audience” and “lots of positivity.”
MEXICO
Dozens hurt in prison riot
A riot erupted inside a prison over prisoners trying to extort money from others and 56 inmates were inured, authorities said on Saturday. Officials said the riot began on Friday at the Apodaca prison, just outside Monterrey. Aldo Fasci, the public safety secretary for Nuevo Leon state, said that the injuries were all caused by beatings and that no firearms were involved. “There were no firearms, all the injuries were caused by blows,” Fasci said.
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,