Iran is now home to only a dozen Asiatic cheetahs, Iranian Natural Environment and Biodiversity Deputy Head Hassan Akbari said on Sunday, describing the situation for the endangered species as “extremely critical.”
“The measures we have taken to increase protection, reproduction and the installation of road signs have not been enough to save this species,” Akbari told Tasnim News Agency.
“There are currently only nine male tigers and three females against 100 in 2010, and their situation is extremely critical,” he said.
The animals had been victims of drought, hunters and vehicle accidents, especially in the country’s central desert where the last of them live, he said.
The world’s fastest land animal, capable of reaching speeds of 120kph, cheetahs once stalked habitats from the eastern reaches of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal and beyond.
They are still found in parts of southern Africa, but have practically disappeared from northern Africa and Asia.
The subspecies Acinonyx jubatus venaticus, commonly known as the Asiatic cheetah, is critically endangered, the International Union for Conservation of Nature said.
Iran, one of the last countries in the world where the animals live in the wild, began a UN-supported protection program in 2001.
In 2014, the national soccer team emblazoned an image of the cheetah on its jerseys for the FIFA World Cup tournament.
