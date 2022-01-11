Baby lost during chaos of Kabul evacuation found

Reuters, KABUL





An infant boy handed in desperation to a soldier across an airport wall in the chaos of the US evacuation of Afghanistan has been found and was on Saturday reunited with his relatives in Kabul.

The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, was just two months old when he went missing on Aug. 19 last year as thousands of people rushed to leave Afghanistan, which was falling to the Taliban.

After a media report published in November with his pictures, the baby was located in Kabul, where a 29-year-old taxi driver named Hamid Safi had found him in Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport and took him home to raise as his own.

Sohail Ahmadi, right, who was separated from his parents at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in the chaos of the US evacuation of Afghanistan in August last year, is held by the wife of Hamid Safi, a taxi driver who found Sohail, at the child’s grandfather’s house in Kabul on Sunday. Photo: AFP

After more than seven weeks of negotiations and pleas, and, ultimately, a brief detention by Taliban police, Safi finally handed the child back to his jubilant grandfather and other relatives still in Kabul.

They said they would seek to have him reunited with his parents and siblings who were evacuated months ago to the US.

During the tumultuous Afghan evacuation over the summer, Mirza Ali Ahmadi — the boy’s father who had worked as a security guard at the US embassy — and his wife, Suraya, feared their son would get crushed in the crowd as they neared the airport gates en route to a flight to the US.

Hamid Safi, a taxi driver who found Sohail Ahmadi on the ground at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, kisses Sohail at the child’s grandfather’s house in Kabul on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Ahmadi said in early November that in his desperation that day, he handed Sohail over the airport wall to a uniformed soldier who he believed to be an American, expecting to soon make it the remaining 5m to the entrance to reclaim him.

Just then, Taliban forces pushed the crowd back and it was another half an hour before Ahmadi, his wife and their four other children were able to get inside. The baby was nowhere to be found.

Ahmadi said he searched desperately for his son inside the airport and was told by officials that he had likely been taken out of the country separately and could be reunited with them later.

The rest of the family was evacuated to a military base in Texas. For months they had no idea where their son was.

On the same day that Ahmadi and his family were separated from their baby, Safi had slipped through the Kabul airport gates after giving a ride to his brother’s family who were also set to evacuate.

Safi said he found Sohail alone and crying on the ground.

He said he unsuccessfully tried to locate the baby’s parents, so he took the infant home.

Safi has three daughters of his own and said his mother’s greatest wish before she died was for him to have a son.

In that moment, he decided: “I am keeping this baby. If his family is found, I will give him to them. If not, I will raise him myself,” he said in an interview in late November.

Safi said that he took the baby to the doctor for a check-up after he was found and quickly incorporated the child into his family.

They called the baby Mohammad Abed and posted pictures of all the children together on Facebook.

After a Reuters story about the missing child came out, some of Safi’s neighbors recognized the photographs and posted comments about his whereabouts on a translated version of the article.

Ahmadi asked his relatives still in Afghanistan, including his father-in-law, Mohammad Qasem Razawi, 67, who lives in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, to seek out Safi and ask him to return Sohail.

Razawi said he traveled two days and two nights to the capital bearing gifts, including a slaughtered sheep, several pounds of walnuts and clothing, for Safi and his family.

However, Safi refused to release Sohail, saying that he also wanted to be evacuated from Afghanistan with his family.

Safi’s brother, who was evacuated to California, said Safi and his family have no pending applications for US entry.

The baby’s family sought help from the Red Cross, which has a stated mission to help reconnect people separated by international crises, but said they received little information from the organization.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said it does not comment on individual cases.

Finally, after feeling they had run out of options, Razawi contacted the local Taliban police to report a kidnapping.

Safi said he told the police that he was caring for the baby, not kidnapping him.

The complaint was investigated and dismissed, and the local police commander said he helped arrange a settlement, which included an agreement signed with thumbprints by both sides.

Razawi said the baby’s family in the end agreed to pay Safi around 100,000 afghanis (US$956) for expenses incurred looking after him for five months.

“With both sides in agreement, the baby will be handed over to his grandfather,” he said on Saturday.

In the presence of the police, and amid lots of tears, the baby was finally returned to his relatives.

Razawi said that Safi and his family were devastated to lose Sohail.

“Hamid and his wife were crying, I cried too, but assured them that you both are young, Allah will give you male child. Not one, but several. I thanked both of them for saving the child from the airport,” Razawi said.

“We need to get the baby back to his mother and father. This is my only responsibility,” he added.

The baby’s parents told Reuters they were overjoyed as they were able to see with their own eyes the reunion over video chat.

“There are celebrations, dance, singing,” Razawi said. “It is just like a wedding, indeed.”