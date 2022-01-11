Kazakhstan’s security forces had as of yesterday detained a total of 7,939 people over last week’s unrest, the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs said, the worst bout of violence in the Central Asian nation’s post-Soviet history.
Government buildings were briefly last week captured or torched in several cities, as initially peaceful protests against fuel price increases turned violent.
Authorities have blamed the violence on “extremists” and “terrorists,” some of whom they say were foreigners.
Photo: AFP
Karim Masimov, former chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee, was last week detained on suspicion of treason, days after Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed him.
Tokayev has also sacked his cabinet, issued shoot-to-kill orders to end the unrest and declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich nation of 19 million people.
He also asked a Russian-led military bloc to send in troops, who the government has said have been deployed to guard strategic objects.
Russian and state media reported that 164 people were killed during the clashes, citing a government social media post, but health and police authorities did not confirm the figure, and the social media post was then deleted.
“I think there was some kind of a conspiracy involving domestic and certain foreign destructive forces,” Kazakh Secretary of State Erlan Karin told state television yesterday, without naming any suspects.
In related news, foreign ministers from oil-rich Persian Gulf states arrived in Beijing for a five-day visit as the turmoil in gas-rich Kazakhstan has raised concerns about China’s energy security.
The officials from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, as well as Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef bin Falah al-Hajrah, are to be in China until Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.
China has long invested heavily in its Central Asian neighbor’s energy industry.
The visit follows a flurry of diplomatic activity by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅), including a tour of Africa, as well as visits to the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
The foreign ministry did not provide further details on the Gulf ministers’ visit, the first group trip of its kind, but they are expected to discuss strengthening energy ties with Beijing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) praised the Kazakhstan government’s deadly crackdown on protesters as “highly responsible” in a message to Tokayev last week.
He added that Beijing was willing to “provide support” if needed, state media reported.
Additional reporting by AFP
