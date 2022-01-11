Do not offer help to stuck Olympics vehicles: Beijing

STRICT BUBBLE: Cleaners, cooks and drivers are to be isolated for weeks, and the public has been warned not to approach them, even if in distress

Beijing police have warned residents not to help any Winter Olympics vehicle if it is involved in a crash, to avoid breaching the Games’ strict bubble against the COVID-19.

China’s capital is to host next month’s Olympics in a “closed loop,” ensuring no athletes or other participants come into contact with the public.

Authorities closed the bubble last week, meaning that thousands of staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and coach drivers will be cocooned for weeks with no access to the outside world.

Members of a disinfection team walk through the media center at the Winter Olympics site in Beijing yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The measures — part of China’s bid to maintain its “zero COVID” strategy — are so strict that Beijing police issued a statement saying that locals should not even rush to help an Olympics vehicle should it crash.

In “traffic accidents with special vehicles for the Winter Olympics, please pay attention to maintaining a safe distance,” Beijing’s Traffic Management Bureau said in a post on Sina Weibo. “Do not make contact with vehicles or personnel in them, and wait for professionals to arrive at the scene.”

China, where the COVID-19 emerged at the end of 2019, has pursued a zero tolerance strategy and is taking the same approach to limit the pandemic’s impact on the Olympics, which run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, and the subsequent Paralympic Games.

That contrasts with the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics last year, which allowed some movement in and out for volunteers and other personnel.

The global media and about 3,000 athletes are expected to start arriving in the Chinese capital in the weeks ahead and are to remain in the bubble from the moment they land until they leave the country.

Anyone entering the bubble must be fully vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine when they arrive, and everyone inside is to be tested daily, with mask-wearing being mandatory at all times.

The system includes dedicated transport between venues, with even closed-loop high-speed rail systems operating in parallel to those open to the public.