Suu Kyi sentenced over devices

WALKIE-TALKIES: Having been sentenced for incitement last month, the deposed Burmese leader was handed another term for possessing unlicensed radio equipment

Reuters





A court in military-ruled Myanmar yesterday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on several charges including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The court handed down a two-year sentence to Aung San Suu Kyi for breaching the export-import law by possessing the hand-held radios, and a one-year term for having a set of signal jammers. The two sentences are to run concurrently, the source said.

She was also sentenced to two years on another charge of breaching the natural disaster management law related to COVID-19 rules, the source said.

Former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening ceremony of the Yangon Innovation Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, on July 17, 2019. Photo: AFP

Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.

She had been detained under a previous military government from 1989 to 2010, most of which time she was under house arrest.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government led to widespread protests and raised international concern about the end of tentative political reforms since the end of decades of military rule.

Aung San Suu Kyi was detained the same day as the coup, and a police document days after said that six illegally imported walkie-talkies were found during a search of her home.

On Dec. 6, she received a four-year jail sentence for incitement and breaching COVID-19 rules.

That sentence, which was later reduced to two years, was met by a chorus of international condemnation over what critics described as a sham trial.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s supporters say that the cases against her are baseless and designed to end her political career while the military consolidates power.

The junta says that she is being given due process by an independent court led by a judge appointed by her own administration.

Her trial in the capital of Naypyidaw has been closed to the media, and Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been barred from communicating with the media and public.

The military has not disclosed where she is being detained.

In some recent court hearings, Aung San Suu Kyi wore a white top and a brown wraparound longyi typically worn by Burmese prisoners, sources said.

Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing last month said Suu Kyi and ousted president Win Myint would remain in the same location during their trials and would not be sent to prison.