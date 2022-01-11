A court in military-ruled Myanmar yesterday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on several charges including possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, a source familiar with the proceedings said.
The court handed down a two-year sentence to Aung San Suu Kyi for breaching the export-import law by possessing the hand-held radios, and a one-year term for having a set of signal jammers. The two sentences are to run concurrently, the source said.
She was also sentenced to two years on another charge of breaching the natural disaster management law related to COVID-19 rules, the source said.
Photo: AFP
Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison. She denies all charges.
She had been detained under a previous military government from 1989 to 2010, most of which time she was under house arrest.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government led to widespread protests and raised international concern about the end of tentative political reforms since the end of decades of military rule.
Aung San Suu Kyi was detained the same day as the coup, and a police document days after said that six illegally imported walkie-talkies were found during a search of her home.
On Dec. 6, she received a four-year jail sentence for incitement and breaching COVID-19 rules.
That sentence, which was later reduced to two years, was met by a chorus of international condemnation over what critics described as a sham trial.
Aung San Suu Kyi’s supporters say that the cases against her are baseless and designed to end her political career while the military consolidates power.
The junta says that she is being given due process by an independent court led by a judge appointed by her own administration.
Her trial in the capital of Naypyidaw has been closed to the media, and Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been barred from communicating with the media and public.
The military has not disclosed where she is being detained.
In some recent court hearings, Aung San Suu Kyi wore a white top and a brown wraparound longyi typically worn by Burmese prisoners, sources said.
Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing last month said Suu Kyi and ousted president Win Myint would remain in the same location during their trials and would not be sent to prison.
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,