World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Dog’s birthday raided

A young pup landed her human companions in hot water after police raided a COVID-19 rule-breaking party staged for the coddled canine. The lavish second birthday celebration cost 700,000 rupees (US$9,424), police said, with an elaborate birthday cake and giant photograph cutouts of Abby, an Indian spitz and the soiree’s guest of honor. Social media footage showed a crowd of people dancing in front of an ornate stage at Friday’s party, held in Ahmedabad, with their defiance of local social distancing rules eventually attracting the law’s attention. “We got information about a big party going on, so we raided the venue,” police inspector V.D. Zala told reporters. “As per COVID protocol, it is necessary to take permission before organizing a party. The organizers are responsible for ensuring social distancing among guests.”

TURKMENISTAN

‘Gates of Hell’ might shut

The president is calling for an end to one of the country’s most notable but infernal sights — the blazing natural gas crater widely referred to as the “Gates of Hell.” The desert crater about 260km north of the capital, Ashgabat, has burned for decades and is a popular sight for the small number of tourists who come to Turkmenistan, a country which is difficult to enter. The news site Turkmenportal said a 1971 gas-drilling collapse formed the crater, which is about 60m in diameter and 20m deep. To prevent the spread of gas, geologists set a fire, expecting the gas to burn off in a few weeks. The spectacular if unwelcome fire that has burned ever since is so renowned that state TV showed President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov speeding around it in an off-road truck in 2019.

DR CONGO

Lowland gorilla born

A lowland gorilla, a critically endangered species, was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DR Congo) famed Virunga National Park, authorities said. Conservationists have long sought to protect the world heritage site’s gorilla population even as violence and instability has plagued the eastern provinces over 25 years. “We’re excited to announce the first lowland gorilla birth of the year! Rangers discovered the newborn during a patrol in the Tshiaberimu area yesterday,” park authorities wrote on Twitter late on Friday. “Rangers are working hard to safeguard this vulnerable population which now stands at seven individuals,” it added.

UNITED STATES

Baldwin denies allegations

Alec Baldwin on Saturday said that any suggestion that he is not complying with the investigation into last fall’s deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin’s cellphone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie Rust on Oct. 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director. Authorities still do not have the actor’s phone. Baldwin said in an Instagram message posted on Saturday that New Mexico has to go through New York law enforcement and the process of specifying exactly what is needed takes time. “They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” he said. Baldwin has said he did not know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off.