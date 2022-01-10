Dissident Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin has died in detention in Tehran after falling ill with COVID-19, rights groups said on Saturday, blaming the Islamic republic’s leadership for his death.
“Baktash Abtin has died,” the Iranian Writers’ Association (IWA) said in a statement on its Telegram channel after the author was put into an induced coma in hospital earlier in the week.
Paris-based media rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) confirmed his death in a statement on Twitter, saying that he “had been unjustly sentenced to 6 years in prison and was in detention in hospital, ill with #Covid19 & deprived of the necessary care.”
“RSF blames the regime’s authorities for his death,” it added, posting a picture of Abtin in striped Iranian prison uniform shackled by his leg to a hospital bed.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said “Baktash Abtin is dead because Iran’s government wanted to muzzle him in jail.”
“This is a preventable tragedy. Iran’s judiciary chief [Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejeie] must be held accountable,” he added.
Abtin had been convicted with two IWA colleagues in 2019 on charges of “assembly and collusion against national security” and for “propaganda against the system.”
He had begun serving his sentence in Tehran’s Evin Prison in 2020.
Along with fellow defendants Keyvan Bajan and Reza Khandan Mahabadi, Abtin had in September last year been given the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write award by writers’ rights group PEN America.
“Our worst fears materialized today, as we mourn the utterly preventable death of Baktash Abtin,” PEN America chief executive officer Suzanne Nossel said.
“COVID is a natural killer, but Abtin’s death was aided and abetted by the Iranian government every step of the way,” she said, adding that he was previously denied medical treatment, underlying conditions were ignored and he was at times shackled to his bed.
There has been growing concern in the past few months among activists over deaths of prisoners in detention in Iran, especially in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which campaigners fear is raging in Iranian prisons.
Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Norway-based Iran Human Rights non-governmental organization, said that “the government which imprisoned this author, and [Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah] Ali Khamenei, are directly responsible for the murder of Baktash Abtin. They must be held accountable.”
Amnesty International in September published a study accusing Iran of failing to provide accountability for at least 72 deaths in custody since January 2010, “despite credible reports that they resulted from torture or other ill-treatment.”
A group calling itself Edalat-e Ali (Justice of Ali) in August posted videos of leaked surveillance footage from Evin Prison showing guards beating or mistreating inmates.
At least 11 writers are known to be either imprisoned in Iran or living with an unserved prison sentence as they await a summons to jail, a list compiled by CHRI showed.
The IWA was founded in May 1968 under the imperial rule of the shah by an independent group of writers based in Iran to fight against state censorship of literature in the country.
The charges against Abtin and his two colleagues related to work on documents about the history of the IWA and participation in memorial ceremonies remembering members killed in the so-called “chain murders” of intellectuals in the 1990s that activists blame on the government.
“We will remember Abtin as a gifted poet and filmmaker, but also as a courageous thinker and an honorable advocate,” Nossel said.
