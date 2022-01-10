Nigerian leader condemns mass killings

‘ACT OF DESPERATION’: Locals said about 200 people died when hundreds of men on motorcycles rode through 10 villages shooting people, and looting and burning homes

AFP, KANO, Nigeria





Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described as “mass murderers” gunmen known locally as “bandits” who killed an estimated 200 people or more in multiple raids this week according to residents.

“The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers,” Buhari said in a statement.

Armed bandits attacked villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara following military air strikes on their hideouts this week, residents said.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the 75th anniversary celebrations of UNESCO at the organization’s headquarters in Paris on Nov. 12 last year. Photo: Reuters

Residents gained access again to the villages on Saturday after the military captured the communities to organize mass burials, they said.

Ummaru Makeri, a resident who lost his wife and three children during the attack, said about 154 people had been buried including several vigilantes who were killed.

Residents said the total death toll was at least 200.

“We buried a total of 143 people killed by the bandits in the attacks,” said Balarabe Alhaji, a community leader in one of the affected villages in Zamfara state.

Hundreds of motorcycle-riding gunmen rampaged through 10 villages in Anka and Bukkuyum districts from Wednesday through Thursday, shooting residents and looting and burning homes, locals said.

Babandi Hamidu, a resident of Kurfa Danya village said the militants were shooting “anyone on sight.”

“More than 140 people were buried across the 10 villages, and the search for more bodies is ongoing, because many people are unaccounted for,” Hamidu said.

Idi Musa, a resident of another village, Kurfa Danya, said “the death toll is huge. We are talking of around 150 people killed by the bandits.”

The bandits also stole about 2,000 cattle, Musa added.

Another resident who only gave his first name, Babangida, gave a similar account.

Neither the police or military have commented on the attacks.

However, Buhari said: “Let me reassure these besieged communities and other Nigerians that this government will not abandon them to their fate, because we are more than ever determined to get rid of these outlaws.”

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government officially labeled bandits as terrorists, to bring tougher sanctions against convicted gunmen, their informants and supporters.

In the official gazette, the government said activities of “Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’adda” — meaning bandits in the Hausa language — were “acts of terrorism.”

“We labeled them terrorists ... we are going to deal with them as such,” Buhari told Nigerian TV this week.

The 79-year-old former army general is also battling a more than decade long militant insurgency in the northeast.

There are military and police operations in the northwest.

Nigeria’s armed forces this week said that they had killed 537 “armed bandits and other criminal elements” in the region, and arrested 374 others since May last year, while 452 “kidnapped civilians were rescued.”

Bandits loyal to notorious gang leader Bello Turji suffered heavy losses last month in ground and air raids on their forest camps.

Security analyst Kabir Adamu, with Abuja-based Beacon Consulting Nigeria, said that this week’s raids could be in response to military operations.

“Angered by this, and perhaps by the fact that that they were facing certain death, [they] decided to move to other locations and in the course of this they seem to be conducting these attacks,” Adamu said.

Locals said the raids were in response to an attack by vigilantes on a convoy of bandits who were trying to relocate elsewhere in the state.

Additional reporting by Reuters